Quake Champions Official Thread

After thinking about the new "pick your Champion" system they are describing that matches your play style. I've come to realize that this is nothing new in terms of multiplayer.



Playing Quake throughout the years or any shooter type game for that matter, haven't we all chosen our play style by the weapon we use or the characters we choose? I keep comparing this "new" style of gameplay of theirs to Twisted Metal.



I was really on the fence about it at first but now I'm kind of intrigued & excited to see what they come up with because this is how I've personally have been playing these types of games all along.