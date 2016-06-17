Quake Champions Official Thread

Krenum
Quake Champions Closed Beta Sign up:
https://quake.bethesda.net/en/signup
PAX East Tim Willits Interview 3-17
I have a hard time jumping into multiplayer right away, and usually I'm not even interested in multiplayer until I've fallen in love with a game's campaign/single-player mode.Should have produced a real Quake game with a campaign, too many arena shooters these days and it's quite boring. Never gotten into Quake 3 so I don't know about this one. But still curious to see how this one will turn out.
Take for instance, if DOOM's multiplayer were basically just like oldschool doom: essentially the exact same gameplay and levels as campaign, only no enemies, more pickups and multiplayer I would probably call in sick from work just to get a few more rounds in. The class-based loadout starting, skill-less powerup multiplayer we GOT instead makes me completely and 100% not interested. I wan to play the SP doom with other people.
Am i the only one who likes the class idea? I mean do people really think that a classic quake, with shiny graphics would actually stay popular?
As someone else mentioned the new doom stayed pretty true to old school arena shooters but added a load outs and the demon spawns. We all see how well that turned out. I believe that if they kept the multiplayer even more like old school arena shooters, it would of been worse. That stuff is just not fun anymore.
Yea, they were developed by two different studios. This time around it looks like Quake is handled by the folks who did the Doom single player campaign?There's a reason why the game has good reviews and the multiplayer beta was negative.
Sounds like you'll have both options in this new game. Is that a problem? I'd love to see which game mode ends up being more popular.I would play the shit out of game with no classes.
I would bitch loudly and then not play a Quake arena shooter that came stupid BS classes and unlocks and level progression.
Get the fuck out of here with this class based bullshit. Thats not what quake is/was. Gameplay looks good though.
"Champions" can be disabled for competitive play regardless.Get the fuck out of here with this class based bullshit. Thats not what quake is/was. Gameplay looks good though.
I haven't gotten one yet. I've been watching for it.Anyone get their beta invite yet?
rumor is tomorrow they are going out. At least from all the info on the quake champions subreddit. /fingerscrossedI didn't and I've been looking out for one in my email.
Mine is downloading right now. Closed Beta starts 10 ET.
To get it to install you have to disable the firewall temporarily. I got mine installed, it loads all menus but stops at choose region because the servers aren't on yet afaik.