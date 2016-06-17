Quake Champions Official Thread

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,795
quake-champions-banner-e3-2016.jpg



64755_banner.jpg

Quake Champions Closed Beta Sign up:
https://quake.bethesda.net/en/signup






quake-29020.gif
quake-29020.gif
quake-29020.gif
quake-29020.gif






PAX East Tim Willits Interview 3-17
 
Last edited:
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
8,538
Well, DOOM showed us an awesome oldschool high-octane SINGLE PLAYER experience.

The multiplayer was a shining testament to mediocrity.


MANY people are guessing this will be an oldschool, arena-focused Overwatch, with unique hero abilities and class-based combat.
 
Q

Quix

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2011
Messages
3,710
Too many multiplayer online arena shooters.

Not saying I think it will be bad, but they can't all be phenomenally successful and there is a glut of them.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,795
I honestly don't know what to think of it. On one hand, it could be the second coming of Quake 3 Arena, on the other it could be nothing more than a cash grab for the Overwatchers.....

But....If they are marketing this as their flagship mulitplayer experience (which they should) it could be pretty awesome.
 
Last edited:
C

ChronoDetector

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 1, 2008
Messages
2,734
Should have produced a real Quake game with a campaign, too many arena shooters these days and it's quite boring. Never gotten into Quake 3 so I don't know about this one. But still curious to see how this one will turn out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Youn
like this
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
8,538
ChronoDetector said:
Should have produced a real Quake game with a campaign, too many arena shooters these days and it's quite boring. Never gotten into Quake 3 so I don't know about this one. But still curious to see how this one will turn out.
Click to expand...
I have a hard time jumping into multiplayer right away, and usually I'm not even interested in multiplayer until I've fallen in love with a game's campaign/single-player mode.


Take for instance, if DOOM's multiplayer were basically just like oldschool doom: essentially the exact same gameplay and levels as campaign, only no enemies, more pickups and multiplayer I would probably call in sick from work just to get a few more rounds in. The class-based loadout starting, skill-less powerup multiplayer we GOT instead makes me completely and 100% not interested. I wan to play the SP doom with other people.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,795
After thinking about the new "pick your Champion" system they are describing that matches your play style. I've come to realize that this is nothing new in terms of multiplayer.

Playing Quake throughout the years or any shooter type game for that matter, haven't we all chosen our play style by the weapon we use or the characters we choose? I keep comparing this "new" style of gameplay of theirs to Twisted Metal.

I was really on the fence about it at first but now I'm kind of intrigued & excited to see what they come up with because this is how I've personally have been playing these types of games all along.
 
BlueWeasel

BlueWeasel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2006
Messages
462
KazeoHin said:
I have a hard time jumping into multiplayer right away, and usually I'm not even interested in multiplayer until I've fallen in love with a game's campaign/single-player mode.


Take for instance, if DOOM's multiplayer were basically just like oldschool doom: essentially the exact same gameplay and levels as campaign, only no enemies, more pickups and multiplayer I would probably call in sick from work just to get a few more rounds in. The class-based loadout starting, skill-less powerup multiplayer we GOT instead makes me completely and 100% not interested. I wan to play the SP doom with other people.
Click to expand...

I'm loving the new DOOM's single player so I decided to give MP a try. I played a single round of it and doubt I'll ever play it again.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,491
If this is going to be a REAL Q3A replacement then I'm all in. Q3 was a religion for me for many many years. I miss it.
 
X

xnikx

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 25, 2006
Messages
1,726
Am i the only one who likes the class idea? I mean do people really think that a classic quake, with shiny graphics would actually stay popular?

As someone else mentioned the new doom stayed pretty true to old school arena shooters but added a load outs and the demon spawns. We all see how well that turned out. I believe that if they kept the multiplayer even more like old school arena shooters, it would of been worse. That stuff is just not fun anymore.
 
S

socK

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 25, 2004
Messages
4,230
xnikx said:
Am i the only one who likes the class idea? I mean do people really think that a classic quake, with shiny graphics would actually stay popular?

As someone else mentioned the new doom stayed pretty true to old school arena shooters but added a load outs and the demon spawns. We all see how well that turned out. I believe that if they kept the multiplayer even more like old school arena shooters, it would of been worse. That stuff is just not fun anymore.
Click to expand...

Yes. The new Doom's multiplier sucked dick. It was nothing like Quake.

There's a reason why the game has good reviews and the multiplayer beta was negative.
 
R

RazorWind

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
4,321
xnikx said:
Am i the only one who likes the class idea? I mean do people really think that a classic quake, with shiny graphics would actually stay popular?

As someone else mentioned the new doom stayed pretty true to old school arena shooters but added a load outs and the demon spawns. We all see how well that turned out. I believe that if they kept the multiplayer even more like old school arena shooters, it would of been worse. That stuff is just not fun anymore.
Click to expand...
I would play the shit out of game with no classes.

I would bitch loudly and then not play a Quake arena shooter that came stupid BS classes and unlocks and level progression.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zuul
like this
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,944
no plan to make a console version?

yea, that's cool to hear...
 
Youn

Youn

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 22, 2007
Messages
5,944
socK said:
There's a reason why the game has good reviews and the multiplayer beta was negative.
Click to expand...
Yea, they were developed by two different studios. This time around it looks like Quake is handled by the folks who did the Doom single player campaign?

RazorWind said:
I would play the shit out of game with no classes.

I would bitch loudly and then not play a Quake arena shooter that came stupid BS classes and unlocks and level progression.
Click to expand...
Sounds like you'll have both options in this new game. Is that a problem? I'd love to see which game mode ends up being more popular.
 
J

J3RK

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 25, 2004
Messages
10,016
Very excited for this. Not going to elaborate on that for the time being.
 
dgz

dgz

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,838
actual gameplay



Man, they're back. I didn't have ANY confidence until I saw this video. Now I am sold.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Youn
like this
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,706
looks a little fast for my taste but I'm sure it will do ok too bad you can't hear the actual game.
 
dgz

dgz

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,838
Don't worry. As I understand it, Anarki is one of the fastest characters. It really is a class based game. The original plan was for Quake 3 to have classes and it was reflected on the characters. They've gone beyond that with QC but the idea is the same. Different HP/Armor/speed values all around and on top of unique abilities.
 
dgz

dgz

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 15, 2010
Messages
5,838
Yeah, movement speed and acceleration were greatly increased with that stimpack. Although I wouldn't want such things in duel, we need new stuff to keep noobs/kids interested and it makes sense from that perspective. It's a 5vs5 game after all.
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
18,706


Closed Beta is April 6th

Not really excited about this looks ok but the feeling is like Super Quake the best thing the Quake series had going for it was immersion of the levels and waiting in Lobbies. The level they are showing is outside I mean why not add some Dark Clouds and some Fog?
 
Loafdogg420

Loafdogg420

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2010
Messages
445
I still know my Q3A cdkey by heart. I typed that thing so many damn times lol

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let this be good!
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,795
TheToE! said:
Get the fuck out of here with this class based bullshit. Thats not what quake is/was. Gameplay looks good though.
Click to expand...

I don't think there are any class based features in QC. I only see activated abilities unique to each character. Although I am really not happy about "Loot Boxes". That shit needs to go die in a hole somewhere or stay in CS:GO.
 
Last edited:
R

Ripskin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2004
Messages
2,479
I signed up, we'll see. I enjoyed Q3 Arena but was much more into UT99 but did enjoy both. Will probably suck at this these days lol. Interested to see how it plays.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
18,795
New Gameplay footage 4/4/17



Honestly reminds me of Quake 3 with Unreal Tournament mixed in. I like it.
 
R

RAutrey

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2002
Messages
1,605
ShuttleLuv said:
To get it to install you have to disable the firewall temporarily. I got mine installed, it loads all menus but stops at choose region because the servers aren't on yet afaik.
Click to expand...

Did you get notification via email?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top