Project Cars 3

funkydmunky
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2008
- Messages
- 2,520
It is getting a bit panned on reviews.
So how is the VR? Is it an improvement? I am thinking it should be as it would have been designed from the ground up? No?
I personally found PC2 very good with VR. A really good piece of software IMO.
Thoughts?
So how is the VR? Is it an improvement? I am thinking it should be as it would have been designed from the ground up? No?
I personally found PC2 very good with VR. A really good piece of software IMO.
Thoughts?