Project Cars 3

F

funkydmunky

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 28, 2008
Messages
2,520
It is getting a bit panned on reviews.
So how is the VR? Is it an improvement? I am thinking it should be as it would have been designed from the ground up? No?
I personally found PC2 very good with VR. A really good piece of software IMO.
Thoughts?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
racing sim vr
Top