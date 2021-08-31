Procesor overheating, no cooling.

Hi and thanks for adding me to the forums.



I'm not overclocking but I have an issue with cooling. Recently my computer started crashing with a blue screen and after installing a piece of monitoring software I found out the cpu temperature was 70 degrees Celsius at start rising up to 100-105 degrees Celsius after a few minutes. I cleaned it throughout from dust, applied a fresh thermal paste between the cpu and the copper plate of the water cooler but this didn't seem to have help. Same temperatures.



Could anyone think of anything else before I buy a new water cooler? What are the signs of a failing water cooler? I wouldn't want to buy one to find out it wasn't the cpu cooler causing the issue.



Thank you for your help.