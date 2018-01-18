Prey 2017 - How did i miss this gem? - System Shock 3 in Spirit

This game is available as part of MS's Game Pass for anyone that missed it. I'd call it a hidden gem, although it is pretty challenging.

I think I'm pretty far into it, although at least twice I thought I had explored the entire ship only to open up another huge section. At this point I do think I'm at least 75-80% finished and I'm probably around 20 hours in.

Quick-saving a lot feels like a must. While not the hardest game ever, I feel like whatever physics engine they're using creates massive inconsistencies. Sometimes fights are incredibly easy (when your thrown objects work as intended) and sometimes nothing seems to work for a dozen attempts in a row. Damage also feels like a total dice-roll, too.

As long as I keep quicksaving I rarely get so frustrated that I want to quit. Enemies respawn, but seemingly only after major events occur. Kinda like Resident Evil.



I kinda wonder about their choice to name the game Prey, though. It has basically nothing in common with the original game and it probably created some confusion as a result. With Arkane hoping to make a System Shock successor, a more creative (and apt) name could have helped.



Anyway, snag this via Game Pass if you're so inclined. It's $15 a month, includes a boatload of games, and even has a free trial.