Prey 2017 - How did i miss this gem? - System Shock 3 in Spirit

Picked up Prey over the steam winter sale and all I have to say is How did I miss this gem of a game?
Its literally a System Shock 2 spiritual successor and really should have been called System Shock 3
Just wanted to just post this just in case anyone else missed this game.. if you loved BioShock and System Shock then this is a must buy game
Absolutely loving every minute of it ~
