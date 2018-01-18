Prey 2017 - How did i miss this gem? - System Shock 3 in Spirit

Picked up Prey over the steam winter sale and all I have to say is How did I miss this gem of a game?

Its literally a System Shock 2 spiritual successor and really should have been called System Shock 3 :)


Just wanted to just post this just in case anyone else missed this game.. if you loved BioShock and System Shock then this is a must buy game :)

Absolutely loving every minute of it ~
 
Fun ride that did a lot of things right but the absolutely annoying enemies and ending/reveal (regardless of what you do) totally killed it for me. Haven't touched it since. I have no idea if they're going to add any more content to it or if there are any further plans for it.
 
It's not a perfect game, but I enjoyed it for the most part. I did encounter some annoying bugs that hopefully got resolved in patches.

I was surprised it didn't show up on any GOTY lists. I don't think it would have won, but it probably would have been in my top 10 or 20 for the year.

I haven't touched it, either, after finishing it once...had thought about doing a Typhon build but never bothered to go back.

Also, System Shock 3 is coming: https://otherside-e.com/wp/games/system-shock-3/

And there's the System Shock remake by Nightdive: http://systemshock.com/
 
Okay, so I gave up on this game because it was too hard. There is a enemy near the beginning of the game that was damn-near impossible for me to kill. It also kept following me. I was enjoying the game up to that point, but the unnecessarily difficulty of that one guy (I think it was large and black) completely turned me off from continuing to play it.
 
zamardii12 said:
Okay, so I gave up on this game because it was too hard. There is a enemy near the beginning of the game that was damn-near impossible for me to kill. It also kept following me. I was enjoying the game up to that point, but the unnecessarily difficulty of that one guy (I think it was large and black) completely turned me off from continuing to play it.
This one took a bit more exploring. Without spoiling it there is a turret you can find and use on it :). I love the brilliant multi path problem-solving in this game
 
I got it on Steam's year end sale for $20 and been playing it off an on. It's not awesome but it's pretty good and I'm sure I'll finish it eventually. It's definitely not much of a "shooter" game as the combat and weapons suck but it didn't take me long to figure out that's not what this game is about. If you like to explore and figure out problems and puzzles along with a pretty cool sci-fi story, then this is definitely worth checking out.
 
Q-BZ said:
Fun ride that did a lot of things right but the absolutely annoying enemies and ending/reveal (regardless of what you do) totally killed it for me. .
Ahh System Shock 2 all over again :) - the ending in system shock 2 was.. well -- odd and only 1 outcome :)


MacLeod said:
It's definitely not much of a "shooter" game as the combat and weapons suck but it didn't take me long to figure out that's not what this game is about. If you like to explore and figure out problems and puzzles along with a pretty cool sci-fi story, then this is definitely worth checking out.
I haven't beaten Prey 2017 yet (I am 2 hours in and can't get enough) but its funny to read these comments just here and they are so reminiscent of system shock 2 when it came out..
 
I had a blast in Prey, but I hated the enemy respawn rates. I really wanted to clear areas for exploration w/o having to fight surprise enemies.
 
CrimsonKnight13 said:
I had a blast in Prey, but I hated the enemy respawn rates. I really wanted to clear areas for exploration w/o having to fight surprise enemies.
Another system shock 2 mechanic. They actually patched this out of of ss2. PersonalIy I like the ge mechanic. :)

I personally hated it when ss2 first came out but now I enjoy it :)
 
This game is available as part of MS's Game Pass for anyone that missed it. I'd call it a hidden gem, although it is pretty challenging.
I think I'm pretty far into it, although at least twice I thought I had explored the entire ship only to open up another huge section. At this point I do think I'm at least 75-80% finished and I'm probably around 20 hours in.
Quick-saving a lot feels like a must. While not the hardest game ever, I feel like whatever physics engine they're using creates massive inconsistencies. Sometimes fights are incredibly easy (when your thrown objects work as intended) and sometimes nothing seems to work for a dozen attempts in a row. Damage also feels like a total dice-roll, too.
As long as I keep quicksaving I rarely get so frustrated that I want to quit. Enemies respawn, but seemingly only after major events occur. Kinda like Resident Evil.

I kinda wonder about their choice to name the game Prey, though. It has basically nothing in common with the original game and it probably created some confusion as a result. With Arkane hoping to make a System Shock successor, a more creative (and apt) name could have helped.

Anyway, snag this via Game Pass if you're so inclined. It's $15 a month, includes a boatload of games, and even has a free trial.
 
