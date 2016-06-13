Prey (2017)

Absolutely can't wait for this. System Shock + Doom + Dishonored (Arkane has a certain feel to all of their games) and perhaps as mentioned above, a touch of Dead Space. They really can't go wrong there. While the "other" Prey 2 looked like it could be cool, it was just a trailer. It also had nothing to do with the first Prey, so they already weren't progressing the series. I really can't see anything unappealing about this one.