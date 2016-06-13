Prey (2017)

Blade-Runner
Feb 25, 2013
Thanks for posting that. I have been wondering about this since it's been announced. Their justification for using the name is a bunch of bullshit. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to call it Prey.
Maybe, its been so long since I played System Shock that I don't recall it being that similar to Bioshock in so far as atmosphere and game mechanics are concerned.Soooo, System Shock?
Bioshock was made as a spiritual successor to System Shock 2 (which Irrational developed). A lot of things were similar in terms of its gameplay design, plasmids (psionics in system shock 2), hacking systems, slight rpg elements, etc.Maybe, its been so long since I played System Shock that I don't recall it being that similar to Bioshock in so far as atmosphere and game mechanics are concerned.
Also thanks for posting that. I'm sitting here trying to connect the dots and failing miserably. First game was weird but fun. I think I finished it.
Yes point taken, I don't remember System Shock and didn't like any of the Bioshocks all that much.Bioshock was made as a spiritual successor to System Shock 2 (which Irrational developed). A lot of things were similar in terms of its gameplay design, plasmids (psionics in system shock 2), hacking systems, slight rpg elements, etc.
The "cancelled" prey 2 was, and it was even going to have Tommy appear in the game as a major character (though you didn't play as him).This the same series with that Indian guy?
I'm pretty sure that's Gaben at 0:05...Gameplay trailer #2...
Dishonored 2 was great so I have confidence in Arkane Studios especially when it comes to level design and gameplay