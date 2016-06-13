Prey (2017)

Stiler

Blade-Runner said:
Maybe, its been so long since I played System Shock that I don't recall it being that similar to Bioshock in so far as atmosphere and game mechanics are concerned.
Bioshock was made as a spiritual successor to System Shock 2 (which Irrational developed). A lot of things were similar in terms of its gameplay design, plasmids (psionics in system shock 2), hacking systems, slight rpg elements, etc.
 
Blade-Runner

Stiler said:
Bioshock was made as a spiritual successor to System Shock 2 (which Irrational developed). A lot of things were similar in terms of its gameplay design, plasmids (psionics in system shock 2), hacking systems, slight rpg elements, etc.
Yes point taken, I don't remember System Shock and didn't like any of the Bioshocks all that much.
 
DWolvin

New trailer up, I have to admit I'm getting a little curious about how this will turn out, I'm getting a 'The Division' in 2035 vibe from it...
 
MavericK

MavericK

I'm hoping that not all of the aliens are just differently-shaped black shadow creatures.

But I get a Bioshock/System Shock feel from it, which is cool.
 
Q-BZ

I see potential... becoming increasingly relevant to my interests.
 
Stiler

Comixbooks said:
This the same series with that Indian guy?
The "cancelled" prey 2 was, and it was even going to have Tommy appear in the game as a major character (though you didn't play as him).

This new Prey? Nope, it has absolutely nothing to do with the first Prey, no Native Americans, no Alien abductions. It's more like Dead Space/System Shock now.
 
jiminator

original prey was really fun, multiplayer was also good, but they were slow to fix exploits then it was abandoned. disappointed there is no connection.
 
polonyc2

Gameplay trailer #2...


Dishonored 2 was great so I have confidence in Arkane Studios especially when it comes to level design and gameplay
 
CrimsonKnight13

CrimsonKnight13

This might just be the new "Dead Space" I've been looking for. I'm feeling very optimistic & excited from the gameplay trailers.
 
DrLobotomy

DrLobotomy

Looks good to me. Now we wait. I played Prey so long ago I barely remember it. Actually I don't remember it at all.
 
polonyc2

I never played the first Prey game but judging by the trailer for the new game this looks like a combo Doom meets System Shock meets Dead Space
 
Susquehannock

Susquehannock

Does look interesting. Being a somewhat "Metroidvania" style game set in a large interconnected world, instead of being broken into several specific levels, I anticipate much non-liner action & exploring to do. And a futuristic FPS with aliens is always a plus. :)
 
J3RK

Absolutely can't wait for this. System Shock + Doom + Dishonored (Arkane has a certain feel to all of their games) and perhaps as mentioned above, a touch of Dead Space. They really can't go wrong there. While the "other" Prey 2 looked like it could be cool, it was just a trailer. It also had nothing to do with the first Prey, so they already weren't progressing the series. I really can't see anything unappealing about this one.
 
