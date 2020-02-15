Predator X34 competitors?

VanGoghComplex
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 5, 2016
- Messages
- 1,866
Hey all! I'm looking into my first ultrawide, and kindof in the camp that I don't want to compromise. The Predator X34 seems to tick all the boxes:
3440x1440
120hz
IPS panel with a slight curve
G-sync
I know that the X34 has been out for a few years now, and a quick search shows there are some comparable alternatives. LG, Alienware, Asus...
Has anything trumped the X34 within the same spec range since it launched? Does anyone have experience with it and/or other models that are similar? Normally I just go buy a monitor, but for something this pricey I thought it might be prudent to ask around first.
Thanks!
