Predator X34 competitors?

VanGoghComplex

VanGoghComplex

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 5, 2016
Messages
1,866
Hey all! I'm looking into my first ultrawide, and kindof in the camp that I don't want to compromise. The Predator X34 seems to tick all the boxes:

3440x1440
120hz
IPS panel with a slight curve
G-sync

I know that the X34 has been out for a few years now, and a quick search shows there are some comparable alternatives. LG, Alienware, Asus...

Has anything trumped the X34 within the same spec range since it launched? Does anyone have experience with it and/or other models that are similar? Normally I just go buy a monitor, but for something this pricey I thought it might be prudent to ask around first.

Thanks!
 
X

x3sphere

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 8, 2007
Messages
2,684
The LG 34GK950F is better in most areas I would say, though I don't know how the price compares to the X34 these days. 34GK950F is native 144 Hz, additionally the 120 Hz on the X34 is an overclock and not guaranteed.

34GK950F also supports HDR, although only HDR400 so it isn't super useful in my opinion, but at least it does support it. It is a FreeSync monitor but works with Nvidia's G-Sync compatibility. There are some things you miss out on from not having the hardware G-Sync module, not as wide of a sync range for one (55-144 FPS). That isn't a big deal to me though so I'd get the 34GK950F over the X34 personally.

34GK950F has HDMI 2.0 as well which might be beneficial if you're hooking it up to other devices. The X34 is HDMI 1.4 and I think limited to 50 Hz when connected that way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top