Predator X34 competitors?

The LG 34GK950F is better in most areas I would say, though I don't know how the price compares to the X34 these days. 34GK950F is native 144 Hz, additionally the 120 Hz on the X34 is an overclock and not guaranteed.



34GK950F also supports HDR, although only HDR400 so it isn't super useful in my opinion, but at least it does support it. It is a FreeSync monitor but works with Nvidia's G-Sync compatibility. There are some things you miss out on from not having the hardware G-Sync module, not as wide of a sync range for one (55-144 FPS). That isn't a big deal to me though so I'd get the 34GK950F over the X34 personally.



34GK950F has HDMI 2.0 as well which might be beneficial if you're hooking it up to other devices. The X34 is HDMI 1.4 and I think limited to 50 Hz when connected that way.