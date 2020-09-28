Powerful ClockTuner Optimization App For AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPUs Launches September 29

"The utility works its magic at the Core Complex (CCX) level, and is capable of undervolting each of the clusters individually, and without disabling any of AMD's energy saving technologies. In addition, it configures overclocked settings depending on how the clusters respond, using a step-by-step algorithm to adjust the frequencies of each CCX.

Previously, Guru3D offered up some performance claims based on its testing of a pre-release build. Using the CTR utility, the site was able to achieve a 7 percent performance gain from a 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X, with a 9.5 percent reduction in power consumption. And from a 24-core/48-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, the site saw a 5 percent performance jump and 4.5 percent power consumption reduction, from using the utility. Not too shabby."

https://hothardware.com/news/clocktuner-optimization-app-amd-ryzen-zen-2-cpus
 
Nice. I've been waiting to see this in action. Last time I OC'd an AMD CPU was my Opteron 165. Things are much different now. Hope it does a little something nice for my 3800X even though I hear it does better for Ryzen 9+
 
I'll check this out just for the power draw reduction. Excited to see something cool for the 3700x build I just put together.
 
