Powerful ClockTuner Optimization App For AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPUs Launches September 29

"The utility works its magic at the Core Complex (CCX) level, and is capable of undervolting each of the clusters individually, and without disabling any of AMD's energy saving technologies. In addition, it configures overclocked settings depending on how the clusters respond, using a step-by-step algorithm to adjust the frequencies of each CCX.
Previously, Guru3D offered up some performance claims based on its testing of a pre-release build. Using the CTR utility, the site was able to achieve a 7 percent performance gain from a 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X, with a 9.5 percent reduction in power consumption. And from a 24-core/48-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3960X, the site saw a 5 percent performance jump and 4.5 percent power consumption reduction, from using the utility. Not too shabby."
https://hothardware.com/news/clocktuner-optimization-app-amd-ryzen-zen-2-cpus
