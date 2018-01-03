Post Your Workstations 2018

That's amazing. I don't think I have ever seen a 2-1 PC outside of what Linus did recently in the new Corsair 900D (or whatever the latest model is).My contribution - 7 computers and 6 monitors in what is a smallish sized bedroom. Until my basement is finished, my office is relegated to a small room in the house. It is where I do 90% of my work when not traveling, and where my dog occupies half the room on a queen sized bed that he has made his layer.It is the ultimate fire hazard, but oh gosh does it make me happy.Picture of Server and Workstation rat nest (Everything is on its side, because I am too lazy to properly mount fans, and I like having direct ram/VRM cooling for max OC)Server (on left):4960x@4.4ghz32gb RamGeforce GT71016TB Mechanical Drives, 128Gig Boot driveWorkstationDelidded 7820X@5ghz64GB DDR4 3200@3600mhzGTX 10704TB Total SSD and 3TB Mechanical StorageMain Monitor Setup:1 x 49" LG 4K UHD1 x 32" Acer QHD1 x 28" I-Inc 28"Server Monitor:1 x 24" LGMedia Center/Server #242" Westinghouse 4K4770k@4.5Ghz16Gig RamR9 290xLaptops:MSI GE6215.6" 6700HQ, 16Gig Ram, GTX970MSI GS70 (I purchased this recently second hand, because I like the larger screen, and I got it at a steal $500CAD)17" 5700HQ, 16Gig Ram, GTX970Dell XPS 13 2-1 (2015)i7 4700u, 8Gig RamCube i9 (Chinese Surface Clone)10.6", 6Y30, 4Gig RamI actually had 3 more computers that I have recently given to family and friends (a 3960x, a Surface Pro 3 and Dell Lattitude 6330).I don't have many hobbies, but I remember as a teen, I would actually hang out at the local computer store with my friends (we knew a couple of the techs that worked there). Being around the latest hardware (Pentium 4s, Geforce 2 etc) made me really happy even though I couldn't really afford it.Now that I have a real job, I still get that same rush by being surrounding by computer hardware. Realistically, I barely use anything other than my workstation and the Dell XPS, but I am still always looking at Kijiji for the latest deals on server equipment etc.In case anybody asks, yes, those are vials of steroids in the third pic. I need to do a better job of hiding my gear.