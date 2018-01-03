Post Your Workstations 2018

criccio

Fully Equipped
If those are Master Studio Genelec's they're like $6k EACH. Holy hell.
 
jedolley

[H]ard|Gawd
I finished this up on New Year's Eve to be my "workstation" for the new year.







 
Engr62

Gawd
Saint001 said:
Sold this keyboard unfortunately and regret it. I’ll have to get another one soon. Other than that this is my 2018.
Love the NCASE M1 setup. I'm in the process of completing my build in my newly acquired NCASE M1 v4 (trying to get a better video card than the HD 7770 I had laying around).

That looks like a nice keyboard. What is the make/model?
 
Saint001

Limp Gawd
Engr62 said:
Love the NCASE M1 setup. I'm in the process of completing my build in my newly acquired NCASE M1 v4 (trying to get a better video card than the HD 7770 I had laying around).

That looks like a nice keyboard. What is the make/model?
Thanks, that was a Pok3r (poker 3). Love my ncase, glad you’re diving into a build as well.
 
Gillette

[H]ard|Gawd
spugm1r3 said:
Is it the cacodemon? Nice!

j/k:woot:... is that a varimilo, btw?
The cacodemon is by far the most important part, but no :p

The keyboard is a frankenstein of 3 CM Storm tenkeyless boards. Red switches/PCB in base of a broken brown switch model with keycaps and top from a separate broken brown switch model.
 
ballistic

ballistic

Gawd
Hello, I'm interested in knowing more about that geode and the cool stained glass lamp you have there.
May I please have a better picture of the two and perhaps an overall shot of the desk?
You can PM me if you don't want to post in here.
Thanks for any reply! :)
BusyBeaverHP said:
BusyBeaverHP

Limp Gawd
ballistic said:
Hello, I'm interested in knowing more about that geode and the cool stained glass lamp you have there.
May I please have a better picture of the two and perhaps an overall shot of the desk?
You can PM me if you don't want to post in here.
Thanks for any reply! :)
eJMO3S7.png


Lamp: https://www.overstock.com/Home-Garden/Fleur-De-Lis-Stained-Glass-Lit-Pedestal/10228172/product.html
Geode (mine is 26 inches): https://www.bonanza.com/booths/white_heart_creation

... alternatively another good source for geode cathedrals, CosmicCuts: https://www.etsy.com/shop/CosmicCuts?ref=pr_shop_more

Gallery of my build: https://imgur.com/a/CYBw2
 
dirksquarejaw

[H]ard|Gawd
caltech31

Limp Gawd
notarat said:
Here's mine
(2-in-1)
View attachment 55354 View attachment 55355
That's amazing. I don't think I have ever seen a 2-1 PC outside of what Linus did recently in the new Corsair 900D (or whatever the latest model is).

My contribution - 7 computers and 6 monitors in what is a smallish sized bedroom. Until my basement is finished, my office is relegated to a small room in the house. It is where I do 90% of my work when not traveling, and where my dog occupies half the room on a queen sized bed that he has made his layer.

It is the ultimate fire hazard, but oh gosh does it make me happy.

Picture of Server and Workstation rat nest (Everything is on its side, because I am too lazy to properly mount fans, and I like having direct ram/VRM cooling for max OC)

Server (on left):
4960x@4.4ghz
32gb Ram
Geforce GT710
16TB Mechanical Drives, 128Gig Boot drive

Workstation
Delidded 7820X@5ghz
64GB DDR4 3200@3600mhz
GTX 1070
4TB Total SSD and 3TB Mechanical Storage




Main Monitor Setup:
1 x 49" LG 4K UHD
1 x 32" Acer QHD
1 x 28" I-Inc 28"

Server Monitor:
1 x 24" LG




Media Center/Server #2
42" Westinghouse 4K
4770k@4.5Ghz
16Gig Ram
R9 290x







Laptops:
MSI GE62
15.6" 6700HQ, 16Gig Ram, GTX970

MSI GS70 (I purchased this recently second hand, because I like the larger screen, and I got it at a steal $500CAD)
17" 5700HQ, 16Gig Ram, GTX970

Dell XPS 13 2-1 (2015)
i7 4700u, 8Gig Ram

Cube i9 (Chinese Surface Clone)
10.6", 6Y30, 4Gig Ram

I actually had 3 more computers that I have recently given to family and friends (a 3960x, a Surface Pro 3 and Dell Lattitude 6330).

I don't have many hobbies, but I remember as a teen, I would actually hang out at the local computer store with my friends (we knew a couple of the techs that worked there). Being around the latest hardware (Pentium 4s, Geforce 2 etc) made me really happy even though I couldn't really afford it.

Now that I have a real job, I still get that same rush by being surrounding by computer hardware. Realistically, I barely use anything other than my workstation and the Dell XPS, but I am still always looking at Kijiji for the latest deals on server equipment etc.

In case anybody asks, yes, those are vials of steroids in the third pic. I need to do a better job of hiding my gear.
 
Mike211

[H]ard|Gawd
Intel Core i9-7980XE Skylake X 18-Core @ 4.7GHz
Asus Rampage VI Extreme Motherboard
64GB G.SKILL TridentZ RGB DDR4 ram @ 4000 mhz
2x NVIDIA Titan Xp
2x Samsung 960 PRO NVMe M.2 2TB Raid 0
2x Crucial 960gb ssd
Thermaltake Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition Liquid Cooling System
EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 G2 Power Supply
Cooler Master - MasterCase H500P Case

20180304_102810.jpg

20180304_233239.jpg
 
