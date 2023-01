New, used, whatever. I'm having trouble comparing performance on a lot of cards, it seems like many of the lower/mid-range 2xxx and 3xxx cards are barely better if at all. But at 1440p this card is definitely struggling with some titles on my SO's machine. Going to be upgrading her to a 5800x pretty soon but would like to find a reasonably-priced GPU as well. I think she has a good-quality 750w PSU, if that matters.