POLL/Discussion: How do you tweak your Ryzen CPU?

Trying to figure out what people are doing for Ryzen settings to maximize performance. I was running 4.3GHz all core on a 3800x but the idle power usage was kind of high so I decided to try going stock with undervolt. I was surprised to see how much performance started climbing the more I undervolted, with cinebench scores going up a few percent, about 1% less than my 4.3GHz all core run. Power usage and temps are down. Stability testing now but looking pretty good. What are you guys doing? This is not a RAM discussion, lets focus on CPU settings.