POLL/Discussion: How do you tweak your Ryzen CPU?

How do you tweak your Ryzen CPU?

  • I leave it stock and let it boost

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • I leave it stock except for an undervolt and let it boost

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I leave it stock except for PBO stuff which I max out

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I manually change multiplier to highest possible all core clock

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I manually change individual CCX multipliers to highest possible all core clock

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • other (please post)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
M

mnewxcv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
6,944
Trying to figure out what people are doing for Ryzen settings to maximize performance. I was running 4.3GHz all core on a 3800x but the idle power usage was kind of high so I decided to try going stock with undervolt. I was surprised to see how much performance started climbing the more I undervolted, with cinebench scores going up a few percent, about 1% less than my 4.3GHz all core run. Power usage and temps are down. Stability testing now but looking pretty good. What are you guys doing? This is not a RAM discussion, lets focus on CPU settings.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
26,473
There's a fine line where if you undervolt too far (under say 1.15-1.2V), you end up losing performance even if you get higher momentary boosts. The CB scores for example will be lower than stock.

I voted for leave it at stock and let it boost on its own. I don't use the stock cooler though.
 
H

Hakaba

Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2013
Messages
781
I left the 3900x alone. While auto OC, manual OC, and PBO slightly raised performance, the additional 10-20c increase in heat was not worth the 1-2 FPS or 50 CB points.

Edit:...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top