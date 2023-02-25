Playstation VR2 discussion thread

After a few more hours. If you like GT7 and have the budget for the VR2. There's absolutely no reason not to get one. The immersion factor in game is just insane. As beautiful as the scenery are on a good 4K TV, it's stunning in VR, so much so that I actually find myself slowing down just to look around every track (or turn auto drive feature to max and let the car drive itself while you just take in the scenery or even just to look at the interior of the car). I may be totally off in this but I think the eye tracking and foveating rendering also give you better overall fps vs a 120hz TV as it render scenes in high detail exactly where you’re looking and not in your peripheral which should allow for better fps from the same GPU. This feature alone put it ahead of all the Gen 2 headset in the cost/performance factor, to get the same kind of performance on a tethered headset (much less a standalone) will probably require a PC with a 3080ti minimum and Sony is delivering this at 60% of the cost of the video card alone. I'm so impressed that I'll probably double dip if Sony release a Thunderbolt version for PC.