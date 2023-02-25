Playstation VR2 discussion thread

Since the existing PSVR thread is mostly regarding the 1st gen unit except for the 5th page. I think we should do all the VR2 discussion on a new thread. Here's my quick take after a few hours.
Between the ~4K HDR res, the 120hz refresh, a very good OLED panel, light weight with great balance and the ability to wear your own glasses (for most) makes every other headset pales by comparison (except that it does not work on PC ) . Although I'm not usually sensitive to screen blur and ghosting while playing games on a monitor. I start tearing up with a headaches (within 30 minutes) and may get motion sick (depending on the game) with all the 1st Gen headsets. So far, I haven't really experienced either one for the few hours that I spent between Horizon, GT7 and Kayak VR. Ordered late so unit just arrived this morning (FedEx did ring the door bell and waited for a signature). It seems the 120hz helps with the eye fatigue and headaches. and the fast pixel response help minimize the motion blur and ghosting. Some 2nd Gen headset may have an advantage in some area but as an overall system that's easy to setup, nothing beats the PS VR2 now.
