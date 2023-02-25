Playstation VR2 discussion thread

W

Wiz33

Gawd
Joined
May 2, 2015
Messages
806
Since the existing PSVR thread is mostly regarding the 1st gen unit except for the 5th page. I think we should do all the VR2 discussion on a new thread. Here's my quick take after a few hours.

Between the ~4K HDR res, the 120hz refresh, a very good OLED panel, light weight with great balance and the ability to wear your own glasses (for most) makes every other headset pales by comparison (except that it does not work on PC :grumpy:) . Although I'm not usually sensitive to screen blur and ghosting while playing games on a monitor. I start tearing up with a headaches (within 30 minutes) and may get motion sick (depending on the game) with all the 1st Gen headsets. So far, I haven't really experienced either one for the few hours that I spent between Horizon, GT7 and Kayak VR. Ordered late so unit just arrived this morning (FedEx did ring the door bell and waited for a signature). It seems the 120hz helps with the eye fatigue and headaches. and the fast pixel response help minimize the motion blur and ghosting. Some 2nd Gen headset may have an advantage in some area but as an overall system that's easy to setup, nothing beats the PS VR2 now.
 
W

Wiz33

Gawd
Joined
May 2, 2015
Messages
806
After a few more hours. If you like GT7 and have the budget for the VR2. There's absolutely no reason not to get one. The immersion factor in game is just insane. As beautiful as the scenery are on a good 4K TV, it's stunning in VR, so much so that I actually find myself slowing down just to look around every track (or turn auto drive feature to max and let the car drive itself while you just take in the scenery or even just to look at the interior of the car). I may be totally off in this but I think the eye tracking and foveating rendering also give you better overall fps vs a 120hz TV as it render scenes in high detail exactly where you’re looking and not in your peripheral which should allow for better fps from the same GPU. This feature alone put it ahead of all the Gen 2 headset in the cost/performance factor, to get the same kind of performance on a tethered headset (much less a standalone) will probably require a PC with a 3080ti minimum and Sony is delivering this at 60% of the cost of the video card alone. I'm so impressed that I'll probably double dip if Sony release a Thunderbolt version for PC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top