Playstation 2 turns 20 today.

Eshelmen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2004
- Messages
- 4,578
The best selling console of all time has turned 20 today.
March 4th, 2000 - PS2 was released in Japan to rival the Sega Saturn.
"2000 – The Playstation 2 was released in Japan to rival Sega’s Dreamcast system and Nintendo Game Cube. The Playstation 2 had an “Emotion Engine” processor at 294 MHz (later 299 MHz with 128 bit capabilities), 32 MB RAMBUS memory, Graphics synth at 147 MHz, USB 1.1, Ethernet connection and 2 memory card slots which could accept up to 8 MB cards."
As a shoutout to the Playstation 2, what were your favorite games?
Still have a PS2? Any fond memories? Please share.
