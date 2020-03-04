Playstation 2 turns 20 today.

Eshelmen

Eshelmen

The best selling console of all time has turned 20 today.

March 4th, 2000 - PS2 was released in Japan to rival the Sega Saturn.

"2000 – The Playstation 2 was released in Japan to rival Sega’s Dreamcast system and Nintendo Game Cube. The Playstation 2 had an “Emotion Engine” processor at 294 MHz (later 299 MHz with 128 bit capabilities), 32 MB RAMBUS memory, Graphics synth at 147 MHz, USB 1.1, Ethernet connection and 2 memory card slots which could accept up to 8 MB cards."

PS2-Fat-Console-Set.jpg


As a shoutout to the Playstation 2, what were your favorite games?

Still have a PS2? Any fond memories? Please share.
 
Ultra-m-a-n

Ultra-m-a-n

Its crazy to think that the PS2 is 20 years old already...... Feels like just a few years ago.

And I am only 26 years old...

The PS2 has such a deep game library...it literally had games for anyone and everyone. And it could play online.
 
