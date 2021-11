My gut reaction to this is good, because cheating is really devastating to these games. New players try these games, get killed by people who are quite obviously cheating, and then never play again.



But it also begs the question of what happens when there is a false positive? You are now banned from potentially dozens of games that you paid for, forced to deal with a company that has known terrible customer service, in a situation where there is no due process (meaning your only option is to basically beg them to fix their mistake).