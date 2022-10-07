Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro enhanced trade-in credit and promo gift card @ BestBuy

As far as preorder deals go Best Buy is offering enhanced trade-in credit towards an unlocked Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, plus a promo e-gift card for preordering. You get $100 for pre-ordering the Pixel 7, and $200 for pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro.The Google Store is offering a similar deal, but trade-in credits for most devices are slightly higher at Best Buy. However, if you have a cracked screen the Google store seems to offer way more for your device than Best Buy will. YMMV there.