Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro enhanced trade-in credit and promo gift card @ BestBuy

NobleX13

Jun 15, 2010
3,983
As far as preorder deals go Best Buy is offering enhanced trade-in credit towards an unlocked Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, plus a promo e-gift card for preordering. You get $100 for pre-ordering the Pixel 7, and $200 for pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Google Store is offering a similar deal, but trade-in credits for most devices are slightly higher at Best Buy. However, if you have a cracked screen the Google store seems to offer way more for your device than Best Buy will. YMMV there.

Taken from SlickDeals.

1665166102859.png


1665166036612.png

1665166046946.png

1665166056006.png

1665166250399.png
 
