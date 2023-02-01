Pico 4 - Wireless PCVR at 90hz

Bought this thing on a complete whim after seeing people setting it up with Virtual Desktop and playing PCVR games at a rock solid 90fps. Can't go back now, the display is great, the setup was easy, and the tracking is surprisingly good. This is going to be my setup for the foreseeable future. I have, pretty much no complaints and have already begun purchasing a few comfort accessories and spare batteries for this. I think the age of Wireless PCVR is beginning...