PC games are starting to require SSDs

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday and revealed that Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, will require 125GB of SSD storage when it debuts on September 6th. It’s not a recommendation — it’s a minimum spec to play Starfield on a PC.

A single game isn’t a trend, but at the same time CD Projekt Red also revealed that it’s bumping the minimum specs of Cyberpunk 2077 to require an SSD at minimum and phasing out HDD support. While the system requirements change for Cyberpunk 2077 is related to the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion that won’t ship on older HDD-powered Xbox One and PS4 consoles, the base PC game will be updated soon to this SSD minimum spec.

“One of the changes is the choice to stop supporting HDDs for the minimum requirements – SSDs offer faster loading times, improved streaming, and better overall performance when compared to HDDs,” explains CD Projekt Red in a blog post.

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t suddenly stop working on HDDs, but CD Projekt Red will discontinue active support and stop testing the game on HDDs so players could run into performance issues or bugs eventually.

I presume due to very large single file textures and such, vs many many small files, which sure seek time is better, but decent programing would load most things into RAM anyways for a related section of a game.

But, also these days, if you can afford the hardware to run most of these games well, you better already have an SSD of some sort...
 
I don't know if Starfield actually utilizes the tech, but it was a given this was coming ever since DirectStorage was announced.

Honestly, SSDs have realistically been minimum spec for at least the last six-eight years.
 
I presume due to very large single file textures and such, vs many many small files, which sure seek time is better, but decent programing would load most things into RAM anyways for a related section of a game.
I didn't understand. You admit that seek time is where SSDs really outperform mechanical drives. So therefore shouldn't textures being in 1 large file actually be the best case for mechanical drives and therefore that is not the reason that SSD is required these days?
 
I didn't understand. You admit that seek time is where SSDs really outperform mechanical drives. So therefore shouldn't textures being in 1 large file actually be the best case for mechanical drives and therefore that is not the reason that SSD is required these days?
the fastest 3.5" consumer HDD's can do up to 275MB/s if the file is contiguous and not fragmented. I am pretty sure they are using 2.5" HDD's in the current systems that use HDD's, and those are slower.
Low end SSD's can do 500MB/s no matter how the file is located across the SSD.
this is one of my fastest HDD, an 18TB Western Digital Red Pro 7200RPM,
No surprise as it makes loading and streaming assets so much easier. They probably won't stop working on HDDs, they will just suck and have long lad times and stuttery load in.

For those old enough to remember there was a time like that with CDs and HDDs. Some games could partially or even mostly run off your CD to save drive space, but it meant your load times were dogshit.
 
This makes total sense with larger games. The price of SSD's have gone way down.
 
I've considered them a requirement since I first got one and found out that it virtually eliminated the pauses in Fallout: NV(as well as other Bethesda games) that occur when you cross the invisible boundary into another map zone. In many games it simply reduces load times which is also nice but I'd go to great lengths to avoid any sort pauses or hitching in the middle of gameplay.
 
