Paypal Changes?

This is tech news because, well its paypal. Secondly I think it goes here because of how many of us at the site use this tech to pay each other etc...Mods if this dont belong please move it however I have no idea where else this would go.What in the hell does this even mean? Now that many of us at [H] use Paypal for transactions what does this crap even mean?This makes absolutely no sense to me at all? Any of you attorneys out there care to slap us with some knowledge??If my paypal is a business account and I sell something here to someone and they use a personal account that means I cant accept their money. And if someone has a personal account and want to buy something from a business, hell lets just say I wanted to buy a CPU heatsink from FrozenCPU, now I can't buy from their business account with my personal account? Is this the death of Paypal or is this some seriously poorly worded shit salad and that person who wrote this needs to be fired immediately?Thanks