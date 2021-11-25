older games, even from just a few years ago, don't run on alder lake. even with e-cores disabled.

Don't toss that old pc.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2021/11/faulty-drm-breaks-dozens-of-games-on-intels-alder-lake-cpus/
i had one of those games, Star wars fallen order, and the game wouldn't even load with the 12600k, even with all efficiency cores disabled.
Task manager showed that the exe would just kill itself.
I had game compatibility mode turned on in the bios too. Neither method helped.
