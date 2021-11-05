List of Games Affected by DRM Issue in 12th Gen Intel Core Processors

Flogger23m
Looks like the new Intel CPUs are having problems with DRM solutions, in particular Denuvo. Full list here on Intel's website. Some of these will be receiving patches soon so check out that info as well.
Games with issues on new Intel CPUs on Win 11:
Win 10. I know Ace Combat 7 recently had Denuvo removed, so I am not sure if it is still a problem. Other games have also removed it in the past week but this is Intel's current list:
Seems like some of these DRM solutions are becoming a bit too invasive, IMO. I doubt many people actually have these CPUs currently but if you did score a new CPU and found out you could no longer play the game you paid for because of its DRM that is a problem. An inexcusable one.
- Anthem*
- Bravely Default 2*
- Fishing Sim World*
- Football Manager 2019*
- Football Manager Touch 2019*
- Football Manager 2020*
- Football Manager Touch 2020*
- Legend of Mana*
- Mortal Kombat 11*
- Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2*
- Warhammer I*
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla*
- Far Cry Primal*
- Fernbus Simulator*
- For Honor*
- Lost in Random*
- Madden 22*
- Maneater*
- Need for Speed – Hot Pursuit Remastered*
- Sea of Solitude*
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order*
- Tourist Bus Simulator*
- Ace Combat 7*
- Assassins Creed Odyssey*
- Assassins Creed Origins*
- Code Vein*
- eFootball 2021*
- F1 2019*
- Far Cry New Dawn*
- FIFA 19*
- FIFA 20*
- Football Manager 2021*
- Football Manager Touch 2021*
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint*
- Ghost Recon Wildlands*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising*
- Just Cause 4*
- Life is Strange 2*
- Madden 21
- Monopoly Plus*
- Need For Speed Heat*
- Scott Pilgrim vs The World*
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider*
- Shinobi Striker
- Soulcalibur VI*
- Starlink*
- Team Sonic Racing*
- Total War Saga - Three Kingdoms*
- Train Sim World*
- Train Sim World 2*
- Wolfenstein Youngblood*
