OCNG5: OC firmware for Supermicro AMD G34 platforms

FAQ



Q: My OC isn't stable but I haven't exceeded 230 MHz refclock (6200 series) or 240 MHz refclock (6300 series). What do I do?

A: Start troubleshooting with setting NB multiplier to 9x in advanced section of the configuration utility (make sure to power-cycle afterwards).

If still no joy, you may have got poor pieces of silicon :-( Given that voltage regulation quality differs between sockets, you may have a chance

of improving things by rotating CPUs between sockets. Please post and we'll provide you with details.



Q: What about dual-socket G34 boards? (e.g. H8DGi/6)

A: They are currently unsupported simply because I don't own any. If you can sponsor or loan a unit for about 6 weeks I can work on porting the mod to it.

However, mind that I'm currently in the EU (I estimate one-way shipping from the US to amount to ca. $50).



Q: My board worked fine but now indefinitely repeats 6-beep sequence (as if memory is absent) but memory is there. What's wrong?

A: This is a known problem with these boards. BMC accesses to on-board I2C may sometimes race with BIOS reading SPD during POST.

As BMC code has issues with I2C arbitration, this results in hung bus. The solution is to completely remove AC power from the system

until BMC hearbeat LED goes off and then reconnect the AC.

Performing BMC cold reset (from IPMIview) *may* also help but it hasn't been tested.