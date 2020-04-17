NVIDIA Unveils RTX Voice, AI-based Audio Noise-Cancellation Software

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,700
Might be cool, i'll have to check it out
"Perhaps the biggest gripe about attending office calls and meetings from home these days is the background noise - everyone's home. NVIDIA developed an interesting new piece of free software that can help those on desktops cut out background noise in the audio, called RTX Voice, released to web as a beta. The app uses AI to filter out background audio noise not just at your end, but also from the audio of others in your meeting as you receive it (they don't need the app running on their end). The app leverages tensor cores, and requires an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series GPU, Windows 10, and GeForce drivers R410 or later. RTX Voice runs in conjunction with your meetings software. Among the supported ones are Cisco Webex, Zoom, Skype, Twitch, XSplit, OBS, Discord, and Slack. For more information and FAQs, visit the download link.
DOWNLOAD: NVIDIA RTX Voice beta"
https://www.techpowerup.com/265906/...ce-ai-based-audio-noise-cancellation-software
