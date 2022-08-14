Nvidia Shield TV Pro $169 @ Amazon - DEAL OVER

Good choice. Been using SHIELD TV ever since it came out in 2015. Original 2015 ones still get updated too, just sold mine (2015 models) last November I think. Upgraded to 2019 models for Dolby Vision + AI upscale (actually upgraded in 2019, just never sold the 2015 ones then).

If you have Hue lights they can also be a Hue Sync box (so you don't need to buy that) with either of these apps:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.superthomaslab.hueessentials&hl=en_US&gl=US

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bullbash.huestream&hl=en_US&gl=US
 
Ah, nice, I thought about posting this too but wasn't sure it was relevant enough. I've been wanting a Shield Pro for a while and grabbed one from Best Buy yesterday for the sale price. They just drove it over from the store and delivered for free today- faster than Amazon. Now I can finally dump my old firetv stick.
 
staknhalo said:
If you have an Nvidia card Moonlight>Official built-in Gamestream app are both better, in that order

More stable, less latency, Moonlight moreso than the Gamestream app, and Moonlight handles HDR better

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.limelight&hl=en_US&gl=US
I tried GameStream initially and had issues. And NVIDIA can KMA with their GeForce Experience, along with what they did to GameStream service itself on the Shield TV.

I'll have to look into Moonlight and if it offers anything I'll use.
 
rofull22 said:
Sale is over already, my age group is too slow!
I think a new one comes out next year, and it's desperately needed.


I have 2015 and 2019 and they are both showing their age. They aren't firetv stick slow, but crap they just crawl. If you use an ATV or your phone, it feels like you're going back in time when you navigate the UI.
 
Verge said:
I think a new one comes out next year, and it's desperately needed.


I have 2015 and 2019 and they are both showing their age. They aren't firetv stick slow, but crap they just crawl. If you use an ATV or your phone, it feels like you're going back in time when you navigate the UI.
how much stuff do you have installed? I don't have issues with this on my 2019, but this is all I have installed (dunno how it compares to you guys, the games section has only the official gamestream and moonlight apps)

IMG_0227.jpg


maybe some apps running in background causing slowdowns? I know some file explorers are culprits/infamous for causing slow downs and pop ups on shield/android TV devices

the tube (non-pro) can get a tad jittery at times, I think due to 32bit os limitation (only tube, pro is 64bit)

but yes i hope a newer version comes out with the nintendo switch 2/pro/whatever, HDR10+ support and Youtube HDR are the only things I can think of I still want out of it (latter is HW issue with current ones)
 
Verge said:
I think a new one comes out next year, and it's desperately needed.


I have 2015 and 2019 and they are both showing their age. They aren't firetv stick slow, but crap they just crawl. If you use an ATV or your phone, it feels like you're going back in time when you navigate the UI.
Huh, I have a 2017 and 2919 Pro. The 2019 is my daily driver for watching live TV through Google's Live Channels app with a HDHomeRun. I don't have any slowness like your decribe. If you have the 2019 non-Pro version I can possibly see the slowness issue.

I do have an external SSD hooked up to each one as Adopted Storage and for DVR/pause use with Live TV...maybe that helps it.
 
