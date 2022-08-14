Nvidia Shield TV Pro $169 @ Amazon - DEAL OVER

Verge said: I think a new one comes out next year, and it's desperately needed.





I have 2015 and 2019 and they are both showing their age. They aren't firetv stick slow, but crap they just crawl. If you use an ATV or your phone, it feels like you're going back in time when you navigate the UI. Click to expand...

how much stuff do you have installed? I don't have issues with this on my 2019, but this is all I have installed (dunno how it compares to you guys, the games section has only the official gamestream and moonlight apps)maybe some apps running in background causing slowdowns? I know some file explorers are culprits/infamous for causing slow downs and pop ups on shield/android TV devicesthe tube (non-pro) can get a tad jittery at times, I think due to 32bit os limitation (only tube, pro is 64bit)but yes i hope a newer version comes out with the nintendo switch 2/pro/whatever, HDR10+ support and Youtube HDR are the only things I can think of I still want out of it (latter is HW issue with current ones)