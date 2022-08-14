Nvidia Shield TV Pro $169 @ Amazon - DEAL OVER

If you have Steam, then the Steam Link app on the Shield is pretty cool to play Steam games with controller support on your Shield TV setup.
I tried GameStream initially and had issues. And NVIDIA can KMA with their GeForce Experience, along with what they did to GameStream service itself on the Shield TV.If you have an Nvidia card Moonlight>Official built-in Gamestream app are both better, in that order
More stable, less latency, Moonlight moreso than the Gamestream app, and Moonlight handles HDR better
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.limelight&hl=en_US&gl=US
I think a new one comes out next year, and it's desperately needed.Sale is over already, my age group is too slow!
I have 2015 and 2019 and they are both showing their age. They aren't firetv stick slow, but crap they just crawl. If you use an ATV or your phone, it feels like you're going back in time when you navigate the UI.
Huh, I have a 2017 and 2919 Pro. The 2019 is my daily driver for watching live TV through Google's Live Channels app with a HDHomeRun. I don't have any slowness like your decribe. If you have the 2019 non-Pro version I can possibly see the slowness issue.
