Nvidia RTX 4090 power connectors melting?

The first time I saw that garbage connector, I knew it was going to cause problems. Of course pushing more power through fewer, MUCH smaller pins is going to be an unmitigated disaster. They should have stuck with 3 or 4 8 pin PCIe power connectors.



The industry's obsession with making ever smaller connectors and cranking vastly more amounts of power through them has been causing problems since USB-C and Lightning were introduced. Whichever engineer thought it was a great idea to have multiple voltages and up to 100W of power on a pin almost as thin as hair, doesn't need to have a job engineering.