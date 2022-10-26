Nvidia RTX 4090 power connectors melting?

Rockenrooster
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2017
- Messages
- 923
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...of-melting-geforce-rtx-4090-power-connectors/
Looks like the new connector has some very low tolerances and low safety margin if true.
Also, Kyle confirmed that RDNA3 will NOT be using the new connector. https://twitter.com/KyleBennett/status/1584856217335517186
Very interesting to see how widespread the connecter problem will be...
Looks like the new connector has some very low tolerances and low safety margin if true.
Also, Kyle confirmed that RDNA3 will NOT be using the new connector. https://twitter.com/KyleBennett/status/1584856217335517186
Very interesting to see how widespread the connecter problem will be...