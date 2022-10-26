Nvidia RTX 4090 power connectors melting?

G

GiGaBiTe

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
2,284
The first time I saw that garbage connector, I knew it was going to cause problems. Of course pushing more power through fewer, MUCH smaller pins is going to be an unmitigated disaster. They should have stuck with 3 or 4 8 pin PCIe power connectors.

The industry's obsession with making ever smaller connectors and cranking vastly more amounts of power through them has been causing problems since USB-C and Lightning were introduced. Whichever engineer thought it was a great idea to have multiple voltages and up to 100W of power on a pin almost as thin as hair, doesn't need to have a job engineering.
 
Mchart

Mchart

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
5,610
I can only imagine how many problems these is going to cause, even at the system builder level. This really isn't safe by any measure.
 
