NVIDIA LHR Cards Full Unlocked Mining Performance

Fully Unlocked by one of the biggest miners T-Rex miner, you just have to dual mine on the same card that has 8GB of memory or higher.

You can now DUAL mine ETH (~30%) and other coins (~70%) simultaneously with LHR cards using their full potential.

Available combinations along with memory requirements: ETH+ERGO (8GB+), ETH+RVN (8GB+ on linux, 10GB+ on win), ETH+CFX (10GB+)

WIKI - https://github.com/trexminer/T-Rex/wiki/LHR

Tips:

See "LHR-unlock" bat/sh files for configuration examples.

--lhr-tune is set to 30 by default, but can be set higher or lower depending on your needs / overclock settings.

For all dual mining combinations high memory overclock is recommended to reduce the chance of LHR lock.

Additionally for ERGO, since it's known to be LHR limited, find overclock settings that don't trigger LHR locks in single mode, and then use them for ETH+ERGO dual mode.

* (ethash) "standard" LHR unlock changes and improvements:

Automatically detect LHR cards even if --lhr-tune is not specified (except 3060 rev.1, for them you still need to manually set --lhr-tune)

New parameter --lhr-low-power reduces power consumption in LHR mode at a cost of a slightly lower hashrate (start from --lhr-tune 68)

Change scale of --lhr-tune from [1-8] to percentage of the GPU's full hashrate the miner tries to achieve. The old values in the [1-8] will be automatically converted to percentage, no change required.

Recommended starting LHR tune values: 71 in normal mode, 68 in low power consumption mode.

* (ethash) Allow dual ETH+ZIL mining without having to rely on proxying your ETH traffic through a ZIL-pool (see "ETH+ZIL-ezil" bat/sh file on how to start it)

Download

Linux: https://trex-miner.com/download/t-rex-0.24.0-linux.tar.gz

Windows: https://trex-miner.com/download/t-rex-0.24.0-win.zip

Github: https://github.com/trexminer/T-Rex/releases
Awesome, so now Nvidia will try to gimp more features out of our cards for future releases so their garbage mining-specific cards can have a purpose.
 
Lakados said:
So it’s just mining Eth at the LHR rate then filling in the spare time with other newer coins that weren’t included in the hash blocking algorithm.
Pretty much, a lot of people are seeing 30% ETH and the rest ~70% on other coins.

 
