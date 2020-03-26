NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere GPU to sport 4,992 CUDA cores and 12 GB of 18 Gbps VRAM

Really? They couldn't fit in 8 more cores to makes it 5000? c'mon !!!!

"Referred to as "THE ULTIMATE GEFORCE" by @Ragdoll_Kitties, the GA102 is said to include 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM running at 18 Gbps. Apparently due to arrive by "August or later", this ties in with previous rumours about consumer Ampere GPUs slipping to Q3 or Q4 2020.

However, Ampere is also said to be based on a 10 nm process. Hence, it is no longer necessarily clear what performance levels to expect from the upcoming architecture. If true, then AMD could have a big advantage over NVIDIA headed into the next-generation mainstream desktop GPUs."

https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDI...cores-and-12-GB-of-18-Gbps-VRAM.458939.0.html
 
The technical differences between 7 and 10 nm processes aren't as large as most think, but there are more plants that make 10nm it is a cheaper process with larger yields and fewer demands. AMD could very well reach parody in terms of performance because of the difference but they guarantee they are on the more expensive process with a much smaller production. Even with a superior product getting enough cards to market very well could be an issue for AMD for the first year, it won't be a paper launch but it will face severe supply constraints, going with 10nm nVidia is going with a process that while inferior will likely be very available and allow them to compete against AMD with feature sets and price tags. DLSS 2.0 very well could be the game winner for nVidia this year even if AMD manages to take the top end by as much as 20% DLSS would still allow them to reach performance parody in most upcoming titles for a fair bit less. 10nm was the smarter move, next year once a few more plants have been upgraded to 7nm and Apple moves to 5nm it will open up a lot of fab time and then we can see what both teams bring to the table, Intel should also be entering the race then as well also on 7nm then we get the proper 3 way we have all been wanting.
 
