NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere GPU to sport 4,992 CUDA cores and 12 GB of 18 Gbps VRAM

Really? They couldn't fit in 8 more cores to makes it 5000? c'mon !!!!
"Referred to as "THE ULTIMATE GEFORCE" by @Ragdoll_Kitties, the GA102 is said to include 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM running at 18 Gbps. Apparently due to arrive by "August or later", this ties in with previous rumours about consumer Ampere GPUs slipping to Q3 or Q4 2020.
However, Ampere is also said to be based on a 10 nm process. Hence, it is no longer necessarily clear what performance levels to expect from the upcoming architecture. If true, then AMD could have a big advantage over NVIDIA headed into the next-generation mainstream desktop GPUs."
https://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDI...cores-and-12-GB-of-18-Gbps-VRAM.458939.0.html
