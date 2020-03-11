NVIDIA GeForce Ampere GPU Rumors:

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
True or false? 10nm at what die dimensions?
"The flagship GeForce GPU is rumored to be the GA102 and will be the successor to the Turing based TU102 GPU we got to see on the Titan RTX and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The GPU will feature 84 SMs which equals 5376 CUDA cores. This is 16% more CUDA cores than the full-fat TU102 GPU featured on the Titan RTX. The GPU would be able to support up to 12 GB of VRAM across a 384-bit bus interface."
https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce-ampere-gpu-rtx-30-series-performance-specs-q4-2020-launch-rumor/
