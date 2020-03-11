NVIDIA GeForce Ampere GPU Rumors:

True or false? 10nm at what die dimensions?

"The flagship GeForce GPU is rumored to be the GA102 and will be the successor to the Turing based TU102 GPU we got to see on the Titan RTX and RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The GPU will feature 84 SMs which equals 5376 CUDA cores. This is 16% more CUDA cores than the full-fat TU102 GPU featured on the Titan RTX. The GPU would be able to support up to 12 GB of VRAM across a 384-bit bus interface."

https://wccftech.com/nvidia-geforce-ampere-gpu-rtx-30-series-performance-specs-q4-2020-launch-rumor/
 
according to that article..."the RTX 3070 is said to deliver 95% performance of the RTX 2080 Ti which could be pushed further ahead with custom models and higher factory overclocks at a retail price of under $500"

if true that sounds like an amazing value...will definitely upgrade from my 1070...hopefully it comes out before Cyberpunk 2077 launches
 
Might be possible. On part with a Ti is what it should be (otherwise it isn't worth upgrading to) but the price has to be right. The **70s need to be around $330-450. Shame they're coming so late though. Was wanting to upgrade soon.
 
polonyc2 said:
according to that article..."the RTX 3070 is said to deliver 95% performance of the RTX 2080 Ti which could be pushed further ahead with custom models and higher factory overclocks at a retail price of under $500"

if true that sounds like an amazing value...will definitely upgrade from my 1070...hopefully it comes out before Cyberpunk 2077 launches
Let's be realistic here. It will be $700-900, not 500.
 
polonyc2 said:
according to that article..."the RTX 3070 is said to deliver 95% performance of the RTX 2080 Ti which could be pushed further ahead with custom models and higher factory overclocks at a retail price of under $500"

if true that sounds like an amazing value...will definitely upgrade from my 1070...hopefully it comes out before Cyberpunk 2077 launches
And wouldn't it be funny for Nvidia to troll everyone by making the price of the 3070 the same price as the 2080Ti...




Anyway, weird *rumor* about these considering Samsung already put out a press release almost a year ago saying that Nvidia had signed a contract for their 7nm node, not 10nm, and Samsung said Nvidia was a launch partner for the 7nm with EUV node.
 
EniGmA1987 said:
And wouldn't it be funny for Nvidia to troll everyone by making the price of the 3070 the same price as the 2080Ti...
I would hope everyone is expecting exactly this to be true. If NV comes in with 2080 non ti pricing instead... fantastic. I think its a safe bet that NV bumps launch pricing again. They will find something to blame... there is some sort of illness going round or something. Seems like that might be a good excuse to bump launch pricing 20% to me.

Only way that doesn't happen is if AMD really does have a Navi wunder part to ship around the same time frame. Doesn't sound like Intel is going to have any impact on GPUs for a few more years at best. Good chance NV has one more cycle where they can grind out a little extra profit. With some luck AMD has righted their GPU design process, and Intel might produce something that at least competes at some price points in 2021. So perhaps 5000s is where NV deflates some pricing. lol :)
 
ChadD said:
I would hope everyone is expecting exactly this to be true. If NV comes in with 2080 non ti pricing instead... fantastic. I think its a safe bet that NV bumps launch pricing again. They will find something to blame... there is some sort of illness going round or something. Seems like that might be a good excuse to bump launch pricing 20% to me.

Only way that doesn't happen is if AMD really does have a Navi wunder part to ship around the same time frame. Doesn't sound like Intel is going to have any impact on GPUs for a few more years at best. Good chance NV has one more cycle where they can grind out a little extra profit. With some luck AMD has righted their GPU design process, and Intel might produce something that at least competes at some price points in 2021. So perhaps 5000s is where NV deflates some pricing. lol :)
Or Intel and AMD just raise their pricing as well.
 
