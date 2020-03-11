NVIDIA GeForce Ampere GPU Rumors:

EniGmA1987 said: And wouldn't it be funny for Nvidia to troll everyone by making the price of the 3070 the same price as the 2080Ti... Click to expand...

I would hope everyone is expecting exactly this to be true. If NV comes in with 2080 non ti pricing instead... fantastic. I think its a safe bet that NV bumps launch pricing again. They will find something to blame... there is some sort of illness going round or something. Seems like that might be a good excuse to bump launch pricing 20% to me.Only way that doesn't happen is if AMD really does have a Navi wunder part to ship around the same time frame. Doesn't sound like Intel is going to have any impact on GPUs for a few more years at best. Good chance NV has one more cycle where they can grind out a little extra profit. With some luck AMD has righted their GPU design process, and Intel might produce something that at least competes at some price points in 2021. So perhaps 5000s is where NV deflates some pricing. lol