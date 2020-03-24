NVIDIA Announces DLSS 2.0 and New GeForce 445.75 Game Ready Drivers

erek
Seems as if a decent chunk of an update
"As mentioned earlier, DLSS 2.0 offers image quality comparable to original resolution while only rendering 1/4 or1/2 the pixels. It then uses new temporal feedback techniques to reconstruct details in the image. DLSS 2.0 is also able to use tensor cores on GeForce RTX GPUs "more efficiently," to execute "2x faster" than the original DLSS. Lastly, DLSS 2.0 gives users greater control over the image quality, which affects the rendering resolution of your game: quality, balanced (1:2), and performance (1:4), where the ratio denotes rendering-resolution to display resolution. Resolution scaling is a sure-shot way to gain performance, but at noticeable quality loss. DLSS uses AI to restore some of the details. The difference between performance gained from resolution scaling and AI-based image quality enhancement is the net DLSS performance uplift. In addition to DLSS 2.0, GeForce 445.75 drivers come game-ready for "Half Life: Alyx.""
https://www.techpowerup.com/265006/...2-0-and-new-geforce-445-75-game-ready-drivers
