nvidia 3080 and 3090 cooler dumping heat directly onto cpu air cooler

H

Hurin

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2003
Messages
2,406
Hi All,

Just finished watching the (paper) release video for nvidia ampere 3080 and 3090 video cards. One of the fans on the card grabs air from in front of the card, passes it through, and dumps it out the back of the card. . . directly into the CPU's space.

For those of us who have gone back to air cooling (or never left), in my case I'm using Noctua DH-D15 lately, this is going to dump a lot of heat directly onto our heatsinks.

Thoughts? Part of me thinks this is jumping at shadows and that adequate case flow will suffice. . . my heatsink never actually feels warm to the touch anyways. But it would be great it someone tested this. Maybe blow a hair dryer across it for a few minutes or something? :p
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,396
Basically the same way normal axial fan cards work. Only cards that didn't blow air onto the CPU area were blowers (sort of, since many blowers still exhausted some air into the case) and AIO. Blowers were shown to basically be of no meaningful benefit to CPU temps over axial fans (outside of the very, very specific situation of "console" style cases that move the GPU to lay flat using a riser) and AIO are in their own class.

EDIT: direct pass through air has also been done since at least the Sapphire R9 Fury X from 2015, and nobody even bothered to ask about CPU temps in any of the reddit threads and reviews I found on it. My best guess: same as other axials, a non issue outside of extreme circumstances or someone trying to hotbox their case.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/9421/the-amd-radeon-r9-fury-review-feat-sapphire-asus/2
 
Last edited:
H

Hurin

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 8, 2003
Messages
2,406
jeremyshaw said:
Basically the same way normal axial fan cards work. Only cards that didn't blow air onto the CPU area were blowers (sort of, since many blowers still exhausted some air into the case) and AIO. Blowers were shown to basically be of no meaningful benefit to CPU temps over axial fans (outside of the very, very specific situation of "console" style cases that move the GPU to lay flat using a riser) and AIO are in their own class.

EDIT: direct pass through air has also been done since at least the Sapphire R9 Fury X from 2015, and nobody even bothered to ask about CPU temps in any of the reddit threads and reviews I found on it. My best guess: same as other axials, a non issue outside of extreme circumstances or someone trying to hotbox their case.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/9421/the-amd-radeon-r9-fury-review-feat-sapphire-asus/2
Click to expand...
I hope you're right. . . but I wasn't aware of a prior video coolers dumping channeled, heated air directly into the intake area of cpu tower coolers prior. But, then again, I'm not as into this stuff as I used to be. :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top