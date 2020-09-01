nvidia 3080 and 3090 cooler dumping heat directly onto cpu air cooler

Basically the same way normal axial fan cards work. Only cards that didn't blow air onto the CPU area were blowers (sort of, since many blowers still exhausted some air into the case) and AIO. Blowers were shown to basically be of no meaningful benefit to CPU temps over axial fans (outside of the very, very specific situation of "console" style cases that move the GPU to lay flat using a riser) and AIO are in their own class.EDIT: direct pass through air has also been done since at least the Sapphire R9 Fury X from 2015, and nobody even bothered to ask about CPU temps in any of the reddit threads and reviews I found on it. My best guess: same as other axials, a non issue outside of extreme circumstances or someone trying to hotbox their case.