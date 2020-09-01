nvidia 3080 and 3090 cooler dumping heat directly onto cpu air cooler

Hi All,
Just finished watching the (paper) release video for nvidia ampere 3080 and 3090 video cards. One of the fans on the card grabs air from in front of the card, passes it through, and dumps it out the back of the card. . . directly into the CPU's space.
For those of us who have gone back to air cooling (or never left), in my case I'm using Noctua DH-D15 lately, this is going to dump a lot of heat directly onto our heatsinks.
Thoughts? Part of me thinks this is jumping at shadows and that adequate case flow will suffice. . . my heatsink never actually feels warm to the touch anyways. But it would be great it someone tested this. Maybe blow a hair dryer across it for a few minutes or something?
