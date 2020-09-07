New Silverstone Alta F1

Blackstone
This thing looks sweet!
I forget the channel name, but the guy who did a video on the case during CES and then again during Computex in June, claims he talked to SS and launch is happening in September. The comment was from a few weeks ago.
Looks like 2x140 or 3x120 maximum. My guess would be they don't want to have any part of the radiator above the PSU.... are they expecting to put 3x140 rads in the top section? This seems to have a lot of clearance up there for not much benefit. I suppose modern TB3 cables are a bit kink-adverse and want a wide radius, as do fiber installs, but still.
If it's anything like the other vertical FT cases (not all were vertical), that hole in the second image is where most of the cables go through.where do your cables go into the case?
Looks like the image is supporting 3x140 on the top side. Still not a good use of the space, IMO, but it's probably better than how the FT05 wasted it.
Looks like 2x140 or 3x120 only.
Looks like the image is supporting 3x140 on the top side.
Despite them not listing it under the radiator, I completely agree it can probably be made to work.
Tell me about itbut it's probably better than how the FT05 wasted it.