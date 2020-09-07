New Silverstone Alta F1

... are they expecting to put 3x140 rads in the top section? This seems to have a lot of clearance up there for not much benefit. I suppose modern TB3 cables are a bit kink-adverse and want a wide radius, as do fiber installs, but still.

Also, why is the I/O on the front? Is it common to run these massive cases on your desk, and not on the floor or a side rack/table?

IMO, a feel an ATX-updated FT03 (not the mini) is a bit more suitable. FT03 layout had the PSU at the bottom, with fan intake on the bottom for the GPU and a fan intake on the side for the CPU. It was nearly ATX sized, anyways, so adding in more air intakes on the sides for the GPU area could easily resolve the main issue the FT03 faces with modern GPUs.
 
Isn't it pushed back to 2021 now?
I forget the channel name, but the guy who did a video on the case during CES and then again during Computex in June, claims he talked to SS and launch is happening in September. The comment was from a few weeks ago.

... are they expecting to put 3x140 rads in the top section? This seems to have a lot of clearance up there for not much benefit. I suppose modern TB3 cables are a bit kink-adverse and want a wide radius, as do fiber installs, but still.
Looks like 2x140 or 3x120 maximum. My guess would be they don't want to have any part of the radiator above the PSU.

I forget the channel name, but the guy who did a video on the case during CES and then again during Computex in June, claims he talked to SS and launch is happening in September. The comment was from a few weeks ago.



Looks like 2x140 or 3x120 only.

Looks like the image is supporting 3x140 on the top side. Still not a good use of the space, IMO, but it's probably better than how the FT05 wasted it.
 
