New Router or Wifi Extender?

Discussion in 'General Hardware' started by Zer0Cool, Jan 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM.

New Router or Wifi Extender?

  1. New Router

  2. Wifi Extender

Results are only viewable after voting.
  1. Jan 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM #1
    Zer0Cool

    Zer0Cool Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    369
    Joined:
    Apr 4, 2008
    Hello Everyone,

    Its been a while since I needed an advice from my trusted computer forums :)

    I have a wifi problem in the house, the router is in the basement and causes bad reception sometimes on the 3nd floor. (basement being the 1st floor). I have an Ethernet cable on the 3rd floor which I can use. My question is should I get a wifi extender and connected it to ethernet for best performance somewhere on the 1st floor? (so that it provides the best coverage) or should I get an inexpensive router, so that they can have a dedicated wifi signal and position it on the 3rd floor?

    My budget is around $50/$60 any links recommendations would be appreciated. Please provided some cons/pros between the 2 options. Thank you

    Regards,

    Zer0Cool
     
    Zer0Cool, Jan 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM
    Zer0Cool, Jan 19, 2020 at 10:50 PM
    #1
Tags: