New Router or Wifi Extender?

Hello Everyone, Its been a while since I needed an advice from my trusted computer forums I have a wifi problem in the house, the router is in the basement and causes bad reception sometimes on the 3nd floor. (basement being the 1st floor). I have an Ethernet cable on the 3rd floor which I can use. My question is should I get a wifi extender and connected it to ethernet for best performance somewhere on the 1st floor? (so that it provides the best coverage) or should I get an inexpensive router, so that they can have a dedicated wifi signal and position it on the 3rd floor? My budget is around $50/$60 any links recommendations would be appreciated. Please provided some cons/pros between the 2 options. Thank you Regards, Zer0Cool