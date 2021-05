I am sticking to my Vive Pro. I only really want the higher resolution, but looking at the product itself, it seems like that is the only upgrade. The lenses look the same, the headphones look the same. It seems to have a few sensors inside, but not eye tracking and given those vive lenses that's probably a good thing. So IMHO it's a pretty big ask at $799 (or $749 preorder) for just the headset. With no reviews especially about the audio which IMHO wasn't good on the Vive pro so I removed them and use better over the ear type headphones, I am not going to buy it now.