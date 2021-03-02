Networking with Ubiquiti

All my network gear is old. I’m building a new house and seems like it’s the perfect opportunity to re-do everything.
I have enough knowledge to get it done with reading and watching some YouTube videos. I’m more of set it up, get it working and then leave it alone.
Any issues going all in with all Ubiquiti gear?
