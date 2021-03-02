Networking with Ubiquiti

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
4,832
All my network gear is old. I’m building a new house and seems like it’s the perfect opportunity to re-do everything.

I have enough knowledge to get it done with reading and watching some YouTube videos. I’m more of set it up, get it working and then leave it alone.

Any issues going all in with all Ubiquiti gear?
 
K

Kardonxt

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2009
Messages
3,381
Nope, I run a Ubiquity router and access points in my house without any trouble. I have the AP's set to auto update and never have to touch anything.

I run a cheap Netgear switch just because I have no use for a managed switch, but wouldn't have any concerns about running a Ubiquity switch if someone gave it to me lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top