MSI RMA Service - negative experience

I just wanted to share a negative experience RMAing my MSI GTX1080 AERO OC. I requested a fan replacement since it was making annoying sounds at low speeds. Sent the card in, of course, they sit on it for as long as they can and send it back. Low and behold, get the card back and there is a scratch on the back of the PCB. Call them up again, they issue expedited RMA and all. They sit on the card even longer this time, apparently it can be up to three months. Must be the coronovarious taking over... Same card gets sent back, it works for now but has no resale value in my view there is damage to the pcb. All I requested was a fan replacement. It was the first time in many years I had to rma a product and receive rubbish customer service. After all it's an Asian company so warranty/service are always sub-par. Definitely don't recommend MSI in the future.