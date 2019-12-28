EVGA RMA support.

Earlier this month I purchased a used 1080Ti locally for a good/great price. It ended up being faulty but still under warranty. I registered it on the EVGA site and then called up EVGA. They asked me a few questions about it and then issued me an RMA. I sent it off and once it got there, it was 2-3 days before they shipped out a replacement card (depending on how you look at the timeline). As a replacement, they sent me an RTX2080 XC Ultra Gaming card. Card looks to be brand new to boot and was packaged very well in a closed cell foam container which was inside an EVGA box and then shipped in another box. The new card works great and as this was my first time doing an RMA through EVGA I was really impressed with the excellent service. Just wanted to give a shout-out to EVGA as companies that have good RMA service are getting harder and harder to find these days.