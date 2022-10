sfsuphysics said: I'm actually a bit weary of b-stock at least for graphics cards, seeing them pop up and going for less than MSRP (Nvidia's MSRP not EVGAs) is something that was unheard during the GPUocalypse, and to see all of these cards coming up AND the low prices makes me think everyone who mined with them in some way made them up for warranty repair/return (3 year window) and now bstock is refurbish but heavily mined cards... now I may just be getting all tin foil hatty here but part of my gut says stay away, this isn't a clearance because they're getting out of the business this are low prices because they're absolutely inundated with refurbs. Click to expand...

I've got two long term b-stock EVGA cards, a GTX 980 (2016) and a GTX 1070 TI (2019). Both still work fine. I got the 1070 TI for a steal, because it was given to me in exchange for a 980 TI b-stock that went bad during the first 30 days that I paid $199 for. 1070 TIs at the time were going for $400 used. Given b-stocks only have a 1 year warranty and the company's reputation, I think b-stock is pretty low risk even considering the recent decision to abandon Nvidia. For the right price, it is a better risk than Ebay. Just test the crap out of it for the first few weeks - which is something I would do even with a new card.EVGA certainly has not been perfect, but their customer service reputation didn't just happen.These b-stock deals don't look bad and had me re-assessing my recent purchase of a pair of the 1080 TI FTW3s for $260 each off Ebay. Still not worth it for me given my needs, but tempting nonetheless.