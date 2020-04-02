Blade-Runner said:

Looks like an interesting Dark Souls clone.



an actual From Software game gets me hot and bothered...most of these rip-offs are just poor imitations which don't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Sekiro...no one can touch From Soft when it comes to level design, world building, enemy design, combat etcthat being said the trailer for this Mortal Shell actually looks pretty good...