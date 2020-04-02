Mortal Shell

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,193
Looks like an interesting Dark Souls clone.
I suspect this trailer will get polonyc2 all hot and bothered.
an actual From Software game gets me hot and bothered...most of these rip-offs are just poor imitations which don't deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Sekiro...no one can touch From Soft when it comes to level design, world building, enemy design, combat etc
Looks like an interesting Dark Souls clone.
I suspect this trailer will get polonyc2 all hot and bothered.