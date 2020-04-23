More Windows 10 update fail

Monkey34
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 11, 2003
This Windows 10 update fail is the most serious yet – here’s what you need to do
Windows 10 is suffering yet more problems thanks to a faulty update – and this one could be its most serious one yet, with users reporting Blue Screen of Death errors and deleted files after installing Windows 10 KB4549951.
If you don't do regular backups yet, you deserve this.
