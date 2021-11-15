Microsoft is discontinuing Backwards Compatibility for Xbox

What you need to know​

  • Microsoft has updated its Xbox backward compatibility list today with over 70 titles.
  • Backward compatibility now supports hundreds of old games from previous Xbox generations.
  • The latest wave of titles marks the end of the program, with Microsoft citing various "licensing, legal, and technical constraints."
Source


One of the selling points for Xbox was having this available, it seems that the program is put on hiatus, so now if you want to play old games that aren't compatible - you'll need the original hardware.
 
Can't say I'm overly interested in BC, but good on MS for bringing compatibility for so many old titles.
 
The Licensing and Legal parts are probably due to publishers trying to milk the "remastered" market.
 
Source:
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2021/11/15/70-new-backward-compatible-games/

Looks like some of the iconic and cult favorite games from the original Xbox were finally added. A bunch also got FPS Boost, which is nice.
exiled350 said:
https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/06/10/e3-2019-whats-next-xbox-backward-compatibility/
That was the last update for Xbox One. At the end of the article it says they're excited about the future of the program for Project Scarlett (Series X|S). It looks like the OP announcement is the "end" end for the program at this point.
Zepher said:
The Licensing and Legal parts are probably due to publishers trying to milk the "remastered" market.
It's more like the developer/publisher that made the game doesn't exist anymore, the IP is in legal limbo, or the game contained licensed content that cannot or won't be renewed due to cost vs. potential new sales.
 
Armenius said:
That was the last update for Xbox One. At the end of the article it says they're excited about the future of the program for Project Scarlett (Series X|S). It looks like the OP announcement is the "end" end for the program at this point.
All 76 are BC for Xbox One and Series X|S. I'll take their 'end of program' with a grain of salt.
 
exiled350 said:
All 76 are BC for Xbox One and Series X|S. I'll take their 'end of program' with a grain of salt.
Fair enough, but I would be surprised if they decide to put anymore effort into it considering how large the BC library is now.
 
Zepher said:
The Licensing and Legal parts are probably due to publishers trying to milk the "remastered" market.
Like that amazing effort they put in on the GTA Remastered trilogy :p

First they sued community mods (some of which really looked good) and then they released this turd:

HEY.jpg


1637011588710.png


They didn't even try. It's like they released some interns school project without even looking at it.
 
