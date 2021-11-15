Microsoft is discontinuing Backwards Compatibility for Xbox

scojer
What you need to know
- Microsoft has updated its Xbox backward compatibility list today with over 70 titles.
- Backward compatibility now supports hundreds of old games from previous Xbox generations.
- The latest wave of titles marks the end of the program, with Microsoft citing various "licensing, legal, and technical constraints."
One of the selling points for Xbox was having this available, it seems that the program is put on hiatus, so now if you want to play old games that aren't compatible - you'll need the original hardware.