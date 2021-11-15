Microsoft is discontinuing Backwards Compatibility for Xbox

Zepher said: The Licensing and Legal parts are probably due to publishers trying to milk the "remastered" market. Click to expand...

Source:Looks like some of the iconic and cult favorite games from the original Xbox were finally added. A bunch also got FPS Boost, which is nice.That was the last update for. At the end of the article it says they're excited about the future of the program for Project Scarlett (Series X|S). It looks like the OP announcement is the "end" end for the program at this point.It's more like the developer/publisher that made the game doesn't exist anymore, the IP is in legal limbo, or the game contained licensed content that cannot or won't be renewed due to cost vs. potential new sales.