Mass Effect: Andromeda

polydiol said:



I've played all 3 games multiple times over and this is probably one of my most played game series and I'm just disappointed they're taking so long. did I just see holiday 2016?!?!?!?I've played all 3 games multiple times over and this is probably one of my most played game series and I'm just disappointed they're taking so long. Click to expand...

Tyler-Durden said:



Yeah, the year and a half wait is gonna suck. ^^ I replay them all the time, too, and always love every minute of it. I never understood the outrage at the original ending, but thought the revised version was very well done.Yeah, the year and a half wait is gonna suck. Click to expand...

Same here too, I've probably put about a thousand hours in with all three games with all the replays and NG+ runs I've done over the last few years. As long as it isn't rushed like 3 I don't mind waiting.I did understand it. For those who got very emotionally invested, for things to end on the sour note they did was ato players. Casey Hudson and team said on multiple occasions that all your choices would directly factor into the ending of 3, and that it wouldn't boil down to A, B, and C, which it didthat. Then there's the fact that there was little to zero closure on what happened to everyone. The extended cut did address some of the aftermath, but still left a lot to the imagination on what happened a few months or a year later.I always picked destroy, because leaving the reapers alive was too great a risk in case Catalyst!Shep was corrupted by the machine's influence, and re-writing all forms of life was playing god, which was exactly what the Catalyst wanted. I felt destroy was really the only "good and moral" choice. And yes, it's hinted with the single breath scene provided your EMS was high enough that Shepard lived, but many others wanted some sort of prologue for him and his LI in the game, as you would in a lot of other stories of all forms of medium.You don't have to agree with my opinion, but don't criticize me for it.Back on track, yes an 18 month wait will suck, but hopefully they have taken the lessons learned and fan feedback seriously, and do not repeat the same mistakes they made in 3 or DA:I.