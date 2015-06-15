Mass Effect: Andromeda

Blade-Runner
did I just see holiday 2016?!?!?!?
I've played all 3 games multiple times over and this is probably one of my most played game series and I'm just disappointed they're taking so long.
^^ I replay them all the time, too, and always love every minute of it. I never understood the outrage at the original ending, but thought the revised version was very well done.
Yeah, the year and a half wait is gonna suck.
I didnt mind the ending, but there were ppl with more than 10save files judt to see the different endings.. or even trading save files. I can see why they would be upset
I'm quite excited but bummed that I have to wait until next year's holiday season to play it.
I feel like there's nothing they can do to redeem the franchise after Mass Effect 3.
Andromeda would be good if there is a twist in that you are actually still Shepard and have gone through an anomaly that erases ME3 from the timeline.
Looking forward to it, but can't help but feel the story will be poorly written as EA is just keeping the franchise around to make money off of it. How did the Reapers not find any civilizations in this galaxy previously? Why didn't the life forms in this galaxy warn those in the galaxy from ME1-3? How did these races figure out how to get to said galaxy after the Reapers were killed? Why is the technology & combat essentially the same if it takes place many years later?
So we can develop new galaxy traveling technology, but we still use the same guns and tech blades?
I know for most these kinds of questions aren't relevant, but IMO it losses its status of being a science fiction title if a bunch of inconsistent developments occur. Also, based on what I read some months back the gameplay sounded very grindy. Of course, all that information may be wrong or changed.
Still looking forward to it as mentioned though. I just doubt it will be as good as the original games.
I think a lot of the inconsistencies were due to a new writing team handling things after the guy who wrote 1 and 2 was reassigned to a DA title. I also heard rumblings about it's grindy nature, and would make sense seeing as how BW said it would be heavily based on DA:I gameplay and features. Boo, hiss...
Also keep in mind this is a different studio. It can still be good, but as I said, I am skeptical. Bioware Edmonton is working on other things. This is EA games just milking the franchise. It can still be good, we'll have to wait and see.
Personally I am looking forward to the new Deus Ex more.
A lot in your post there. Completely agree with you on Mac Walters. The writing took a major turn for the worse when he became story lead for ME2 and ME3. The ending didn't bother me as much as the cheesy schlock like the Terminator final boss in the second game and that Asian kung-fu side kick to the Illusive Man in the third.Unfortunately Mac Walters is still involved. Him and Casey Hudson were solely responsible for the partial-birth abortion ending of 3. I have hopes, but not high ones.
If the rumors about the trilogy being remade for XB1, PS4, and DX11 PCs, hopefully they address* some of the legit complaints about some elements and make and okay game great.
A remaster sounds nice. I'd definitely play it if the graphical upgrade was significant. Some of the set-pieces have some nasty texture work. I still think the best looking level they ever made was the ship in the Broker DLC.
I'm curious if they dropped any hints on whether or not (either way) we would see a Mass Effect Remaster and/or more collected edition (not the missing a ton of stuff ME3: Trilogy)?
Hoping for some more concrete information either way basically to plan a new playthrough.
but with out Shepard, Liara, Garrus, Tali, etc. it won't be the same. Here's hoping our skepticism is unwarranted and ME:A will knock our socks off.
Is it worth getting the last Citadel DLC for ME3?
I loved ME1 and ME2, started playing 3 but only got about 2-3 hours into it. 3 just didnt pull me in like the first 2. I'll have to finish 3 before this new one comes out.
My guess on the plot:
- Secret hyper mass relay with one time shot sent humans to Andromeda anticipating loss against the Reapers
- Humans at Andromeda are too far away to have contact with the Milky Way
- While Milky Way defeats the Reapers, humans in Andromeda awaken a new threat
I'm looking forward to it.
I have issues with ME3, a lot of them, but it's worth forcing yourself through it just to get to some of the excellent character moments.
Used to replay ME1 and 2 all the time. Then ME3 hit...and the ending devastated me. What the fuck.
But honestly, still excited about this No game has ever hit that spot quite like ME has.
The shittiest thing about all of it, is that ME3 was almost the perfect culmination of my complaints with the first 2...until the last chapter where it just feels like, "Eh, we got tired let's wrap this up."
I don't care for those characters not returning. They were nice but its time to put them to pasture.
And the ending was terrible. I'd argue it was worse At least 2 left you with a measure of closure and accomplishment rather than a red, green, or blue ending screen and a "oh btw galaxy's fucked, kthxbai."
than ME3's. And as mentioned, the choices you made in ME1 made zero difference in ME2. Same for ME3. At the end of the first game I thought the option of saving the council or picking Anderson/Udina would have notable changes to how the world/plot evolved. Instead it changed a few lines of dialogue. No matter what you do, Anderson rejoins the military and Udina stages a coup. Big disappointment, IMO.
So basically Stargate Atlantis.
The MEHEM (Mass Effect Happy Ending Mod) sort of fixes things up a bit. ME3 was far more satisfying when I used it.
http://www.nexusmods.com/masseffect3/mods/66/?
Just in case you want to give it a spin.
I don't think Bioware has the guts to do it, but I'd love it if your goal in ME4 was simply to travel the new galaxy and do small missions, explore, and perhaps build up a team like in the second game. No existential threat, no grand mission.
It's going to make little sense how this takes place in an entirely new galaxy, but you'll see things like the Mako, Spectres, and the N7 designation.