Mass Effect: Andromeda

I'm really looking forward to this. Space exploration is one of my favorite things, and bringing it into Andromeda is just neat. I really hope they focus a lot more on making planets feel diverse. My biggest criticism of ME games is that half the planets you visit, you never go outside... it doesn't always feel like your traveling between drastically different places.
 
did I just see holiday 2016?!?!?!?:confused::confused::eek:

I've played all 3 games multiple times over and this is probably one of my most played game series and I'm just disappointed they're taking so long.
 
^^ I replay them all the time, too, and always love every minute of it. I never understood the outrage at the original ending, but thought the revised version was very well done.

Yeah, the year and a half wait is gonna suck. :mad:
 
polydiol said:
did I just see holiday 2016?!?!?!?:confused::confused::eek:

I've played all 3 games multiple times over and this is probably one of my most played game series and I'm just disappointed they're taking so long.
Same here too, I've probably put about a thousand hours in with all three games with all the replays and NG+ runs I've done over the last few years. As long as it isn't rushed like 3 I don't mind waiting.

Tyler-Durden said:
^^ I replay them all the time, too, and always love every minute of it. I never understood the outrage at the original ending, but thought the revised version was very well done.

Yeah, the year and a half wait is gonna suck. :mad:
I did understand it. For those who got very emotionally invested, for things to end on the sour note they did was a backhanded insult to players. Casey Hudson and team said on multiple occasions that all your choices would directly factor into the ending of 3, and that it wouldn't boil down to A, B, and C, which it did EXACTLY that. Then there's the fact that there was little to zero closure on what happened to everyone. The extended cut did address some of the aftermath, but still left a lot to the imagination on what happened a few months or a year later.

I always picked destroy, because leaving the reapers alive was too great a risk in case Catalyst!Shep was corrupted by the machine's influence, and re-writing all forms of life was playing god, which was exactly what the Catalyst wanted. I felt destroy was really the only "good and moral" choice. And yes, it's hinted with the single breath scene provided your EMS was high enough that Shepard lived, but many others wanted some sort of prologue for him and his LI in the game, as you would in a lot of other stories of all forms of medium.

You don't have to agree with my opinion, but don't criticize me for it.

Back on track, yes an 18 month wait will suck, but hopefully they have taken the lessons learned and fan feedback seriously, and do not repeat the same mistakes they made in 3 or DA:I.
 
Tyler-Durden said:
^^ I replay them all the time, too, and always love every minute of it. I never understood the outrage at the original ending, but thought the revised version was very well done.

Yeah, the year and a half wait is gonna suck. :mad:
I didnt mind the ending, but there were ppl with more than 10save files judt to see the different endings.. or even trading save files. I can see why they would be upset
 
I feel like there's nothing they can do to redeem the franchise after Mass Effect 3.

Andromeda would be good if there is a twist in that you are actually still Shepard and have gone through an anomaly that erases ME3 from the timeline.
 
Looking forward to it, but can't help but feel the story will be poorly written as EA is just keeping the franchise around to make money off of it. How did the Reapers not find any civilizations in this galaxy previously? Why didn't the life forms in this galaxy warn those in the galaxy from ME1-3? How did these races figure out how to get to said galaxy after the Reapers were killed? Why is the technology & combat essentially the same if it takes place many years later?

So we can develop new galaxy traveling technology, but we still use the same guns and tech blades?

I know for most these kinds of questions aren't relevant, but IMO it losses its status of being a science fiction title if a bunch of inconsistent developments occur. Also, based on what I read some months back the gameplay sounded very grindy. Of course, all that information may be wrong or changed.

Still looking forward to it as mentioned though. I just doubt it will be as good as the original games.
 
infojunkie said:
I didnt mind the ending, but there were ppl with more than 10save files judt to see the different endings.. or even trading save files. I can see why they would be upset
I don't like the ending (original or revised) but really I think the entire game has serious story and writing problems the whole way through. Everything that wasn't a big party character moment was kind of crap, even some of them were lame. Everything with TIM was fucking terrible. The Udina stuff was really stupid and poorly done. I have mixed feelings about the Ashley/Kaiden bit. Jacob's abrupt "I'm married and not part of your group" thing felt really rushed.
 
I'm quite excited but bummed that I have to wait until next year's holiday season to play it.
 
Megalith said:
I feel like there's nothing they can do to redeem the franchise after Mass Effect 3.

Andromeda would be good if there is a twist in that you are actually still Shepard and have gone through an anomaly that erases ME3 from the timeline.
It would explain why BW is being so tight-lipped about it, but they have already flat out said it won't involve Shep. It could be they are bold-faced lying as well. They have done this before when it suits them.

If they did choose this route, I wonder if the LI you chose would have also come along for the ride, joining him in cryo-sleep.

Flogger23m said:
Looking forward to it, but can't help but feel the story will be poorly written as EA is just keeping the franchise around to make money off of it. How did the Reapers not find any civilizations in this galaxy previously? Why didn't the life forms in this galaxy warn those in the galaxy from ME1-3? How did these races figure out how to get to said galaxy after the Reapers were killed? Why is the technology & combat essentially the same if it takes place many years later?

So we can develop new galaxy traveling technology, but we still use the same guns and tech blades?

I know for most these kinds of questions aren't relevant, but IMO it losses its status of being a science fiction title if a bunch of inconsistent developments occur. Also, based on what I read some months back the gameplay sounded very grindy. Of course, all that information may be wrong or changed.

Still looking forward to it as mentioned though. I just doubt it will be as good as the original games.
I think a lot of the inconsistencies were due to a new writing team handling things after the guy who wrote 1 and 2 was reassigned to a DA title. I also heard rumblings about it's grindy nature, and would make sense seeing as how BW said it would be heavily based on DA:I gameplay and features. Boo, hiss...
 
Mr. Bluntman said:
I think a lot of the inconsistencies were due to a new writing team handling things after the guy who wrote 1 and 2 was reassigned to a DA title. I also heard rumblings about it's grindy nature, and would make sense seeing as how BW said it would be heavily based on DA:I gameplay and features. Boo, hiss...
Also keep in mind this is a different studio. It can still be good, but as I said, I am skeptical. Bioware Edmonton is working on other things. This is EA games just milking the franchise. It can still be good, we'll have to wait and see.

Personally I am looking forward to the new Deus Ex more.
 
Megalith said:
I feel like there's nothing they can do to redeem the franchise after Mass Effect 3.

Andromeda would be good if there is a twist in that you are actually still Shepard and have gone through an anomaly that erases ME3 from the timeline.
It would take a hell of a lot to redeem that shit ending to what would have been a good story, even with all of it's inconsistencies.

Flogger23m said:
Also keep in mind this is a different studio. It can still be good, but as I said, I am skeptical. Bioware Edmonton is working on other things. This is EA games just milking the franchise. It can still be good, we'll have to wait and see.

Personally I am looking forward to the new Deus Ex more.
Unfortunately Mac Walters is still involved. Him and Casey Hudson were solely responsible for the partial-birth abortion ending of 3. I have hopes, but not high ones.

You aren't the only one that is very skeptical. The fact that it will be about three and a half years from start to finish provided it isn't delayed does give some measure of hope that it isn't going to be a rushed mess like 3 was, but with out Shepard, Liara, Garrus, Tali, etc. it won't be the same. Here's hoping our skepticism is unwarranted and ME:A will knock our socks off.

If the rumors about the trilogy being remade for XB1, PS4, and DX11 PCs, hopefully they address* some of the legit complaints about some elements and make and okay game great. Who am I kidding? This is EA we are talking about! :rolleyes:

Still have yet to finish Human Revolution. Should do that in the near future.

(*Perhaps add a real epilogue to the ending to those who picked destroy with Shep and LI, or a memorial service for those who preferred other endings. My main issue was the lack of closure. After 120h of play per trilogy run, IMO the character deserved better than dying automatically in 2 of them, you know, something that gives actual closure to the player?)
 
I'm curious if they dropped any hints on whether or not (either way) we would see a Mass Effect Remaster and/or more collected edition (not the missing a ton of stuff ME3: Trilogy)?
 
Mr. Bluntman said:
Unfortunately Mac Walters is still involved. Him and Casey Hudson were solely responsible for the partial-birth abortion ending of 3. I have hopes, but not high ones.

If the rumors about the trilogy being remade for XB1, PS4, and DX11 PCs, hopefully they address* some of the legit complaints about some elements and make and okay game great.
A lot in your post there. Completely agree with you on Mac Walters. The writing took a major turn for the worse when he became story lead for ME2 and ME3. The ending didn't bother me as much as the cheesy schlock like the Terminator final boss in the second game and that Asian kung-fu side kick to the Illusive Man in the third.

A remaster sounds nice. I'd definitely play it if the graphical upgrade was significant. Some of the set-pieces have some nasty texture work. I still think the best looking level they ever made was the ship in the Broker DLC.
 
drako said:
A lot in your post there. Completely agree with you on Mac Walters. The writing took a major turn for the worse when he became story lead for ME2 and ME3. The ending didn't bother me as much as the cheesy schlock like the Terminator final boss in the second game and that Asian kung-fu side kick to the Illusive Man in the third.

A remaster sounds nice. I'd definitely play it if the graphical upgrade was significant. Some of the set-pieces have some nasty texture work. I still think the best looking level they ever made was the ship in the Broker DLC.
As someone who has spent as much time playing the trilogy as I have, I'd like to feel I do have constructive criticism about it. I still stand by what I said though, the ending ruined the experience. For all Shep has been through (and his team + LI), I felt that he Earned His Happy Ending. The terminator reaper or Kei-Leng didn't bother me one one hundredth as much as how they chose to wrap everything up. However, if they fix the end to 3 (and give due to other beloved character romances, e.g. Tali/Garrus) or at least give us a proper prologue and do update some of that horrible texture work on characters or environments (or lightmaps especially, some look like they belong on an N64/Voodoo1 title. UE3.5 is capable of much MUCH better) and use DX11 lighting techniques it would look awesome. EA will get me to part with my money freely.

But when does EA ever do what's in the best interest of their customers?
 
limitedaccess said:
I'm curious if they dropped any hints on whether or not (either way) we would see a Mass Effect Remaster and/or more collected edition (not the missing a ton of stuff ME3: Trilogy)?
Nothing so far. We will see over the next three days if it is incoming or was just internal discussion gone nowhere or EA saying "nope not gonna happen." They would be stupid not to give the greenlight. I don't think they would have started a facebook poll or asked people on reddit/twitter about it unless they were seriously considering it.

I hope it isn't just rumor.
 
Hoping for some more concrete information either way basically to plan a new playthrough.
 
limitedaccess said:
Hoping for some more concrete information either way basically to plan a new playthrough.
EDIT: EA has said it's not coming. They rather have BioWare focus on new IP to fleece their customers.

Still, wouldn't be surprised if it was, they're just not announcing it yet to steal from ME:A's thunder.
 
Mr. Bluntman said:
but with out Shepard, Liara, Garrus, Tali, etc. it won't be the same. Here's hoping our skepticism is unwarranted and ME:A will knock our socks off.
I don't care for those characters not returning. They were nice but its time to put them to pasture. Characters are good, but lots of games have likable characters. What made ME1 standout was the great setting and back story. If the new trilogy has good characters but a poor story, or one that isn't even science fiction (just has a futuristic backdrop) then I'll be disappointed. The characters certainly aided, but they weren't the strong part.

ME2 took the character development too far. Or at least in the wrong direction. Too many odd characters that felt very generic. You could cut and paste many of the character side quests (like Thane's) and drop it in a modern setting, or even a fantasy setting, and it wouldn't change a thing. The actual story of ME2 was rather brief and a letdown compared to the first.

And the ending was terrible. I'd argue it was worse than ME3's. And as mentioned, the choices you made in ME1 made zero difference in ME2. Same for ME3. At the end of the first game I thought the option of saving the council or picking Anderson/Udina would have notable changes to how the world/plot evolved. Instead it changed a few lines of dialogue. No matter what you do, Anderson rejoins the military and Udina stages a coup. Big disappointment, IMO.
 
I loved ME1 and ME2, started playing 3 but only got about 2-3 hours into it. 3 just didnt pull me in like the first 2. I'll have to finish 3 before this new one comes out.
 
My guess on the plot:

- Secret hyper mass relay with one time shot sent humans to Andromeda anticipating loss against the Reapers
- Humans at Andromeda are too far away to have contact with the Milky Way
- While Milky Way defeats the Reapers, humans in Andromeda awaken a new threat

I'm looking forward to it.
 
Dmac122383 said:
I loved ME1 and ME2, started playing 3 but only got about 2-3 hours into it. 3 just didnt pull me in like the first 2. I'll have to finish 3 before this new one comes out.
I have issues with ME3, a lot of them, but it's worth forcing yourself through it just to get to some of the excellent character moments.
 
blade52x said:
My guess on the plot:

- Secret hyper mass relay with one time shot sent humans to Andromeda anticipating loss against the Reapers
- Humans at Andromeda are too far away to have contact with the Milky Way
- While Milky Way defeats the Reapers, humans in Andromeda awaken a new threat

I'm looking forward to it.
So basically Stargate Atlantis.
 
Derangel said:
I have issues with ME3, a lot of them, but it's worth forcing yourself through it just to get to some of the excellent character moments.
Those character moments were the only reason I finally went back and played through ME3 again (though this time with the happy ending mod installed).

I never found anything special about the combat really, but the characters made the first two worth replaying almost endlessly for me.

I'm ok with a new setting and new characters, as long as they get the same attention to detail and love in development that the original ones got.
 
Used to replay ME1 and 2 all the time. Then ME3 hit...and the ending devastated me. What the fuck.

But honestly, still excited about this :( No game has ever hit that spot quite like ME has.

The shittiest thing about all of it, is that ME3 was almost the perfect culmination of my complaints with the first 2...until the last chapter where it just feels like, "Eh, we got tired let's wrap this up."
 
TwistedAegis said:
Used to replay ME1 and 2 all the time. Then ME3 hit...and the ending devastated me. What the fuck.

But honestly, still excited about this :( No game has ever hit that spot quite like ME has.

The shittiest thing about all of it, is that ME3 was almost the perfect culmination of my complaints with the first 2...until the last chapter where it just feels like, "Eh, we got tired let's wrap this up."
The MEHEM (Mass Effect Happy Ending Mod) sort of fixes things up a bit. ME3 was far more satisfying when I used it.

http://www.nexusmods.com/masseffect3/mods/66/?

Just in case you want to give it a spin.
 
Flogger23m said:
I don't care for those characters not returning. They were nice but its time to put them to pasture.
I disagree, there was still room for many more interactions intertwined throughout 3. ME3 left a lot on the cutting room floor due to time constraints or just bad decisions.

Flogger23m said:
And the ending was terrible. I'd argue it was worse At least 2 left you with a measure of closure and accomplishment rather than a red, green, or blue ending screen and a "oh btw galaxy's fucked, kthxbai."
than ME3's. And as mentioned, the choices you made in ME1 made zero difference in ME2. Same for ME3. At the end of the first game I thought the option of saving the council or picking Anderson/Udina would have notable changes to how the world/plot evolved. Instead it changed a few lines of dialogue. No matter what you do, Anderson rejoins the military and Udina stages a coup. Big disappointment, IMO.
LstOfTheBrunnenG said:
So basically Stargate Atlantis.
Yep. Either that or "we reverse engineered all this zero entropy/laws-of-thermodynamics breaking reaper propulsion tech now we can FTL jump as far out as we want. Let's colonize another galaxy so a reaper style threat won't jeopardize any of our civilizations again, oh whoops we awoken one while colonizing, sorry!"


Limahl said:
The MEHEM (Mass Effect Happy Ending Mod) sort of fixes things up a bit. ME3 was far more satisfying when I used it.

http://www.nexusmods.com/masseffect3/mods/66/?

Just in case you want to give it a spin.
I recommend JohnP's Alternate MEHEM, uses a mixup of all original voice overs and cinematics and doesn't feel "off" or of lower quality in a jarring way like the original MEHEM.

http://www.nexusmods.com/masseffect3/mods/265/?

TwistedAegis said:
Used to replay ME1 and 2 all the time. Then ME3 hit...and the ending devastated me. What the fuck.
Which is why It took me over 3 years to finally get around to playing 3. First without the EC so I could see the train wreck myself, then again from Cerberus HQ onward with. To say I'm upset even with the EC ending... is putting it mildly.
 
I don't think Bioware has the guts to do it, but I'd love it if your goal in ME4 was simply to travel the new galaxy and do small missions, explore, and perhaps build up a team like in the second game. No existential threat, no grand mission.
 
It's going to make little sense how this takes place in an entirely new galaxy, but you'll see things like the Mako, Spectres, and the N7 designation.
 
drako said:
I don't think Bioware has the guts to do it, but I'd love it if your goal in ME4 was simply to travel the new galaxy and do small missions, explore, and perhaps build up a team like in the second game. No existential threat, no grand mission.
They don't have the guts. And if they did it would be twice as boring as DA:I.

Megalith said:
It's going to make little sense how this takes place in an entirely new galaxy, but you'll see things like the Mako, Spectres, and the N7 designation.
I agree, it's completely stupid. I think there was plenty of room for new threats in the existing framework, like the Leviathans getting a big head and wanting to dominate the lesser races again, or perhaps a new undiscovered aggressor race that evolved independently of mass effect tech set a few years after 3 after much of the rebuilding has been done.

But nope, rather than challenging themselves to fix things BioWare wants to distance itself as far as possible from the ending of 3, taking the easy way out, as I've said many times before.
 
