Marvel's Avengers

P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,119
Square Enix has confirmed that the worldwide reveal of its Avengers game is happening at E3 2019...Crystal Dynamics is developing the game along with Eidos Montreal...

 
pendragon1

pendragon1

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
15,780
huh...
trailer makes more sense now that it did two years ago. need to keep an eye on this one.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,422
Yeah this could be ok maybe not Jack Kirby good but along the lines of John Byrne :D
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,119
Avengers can be played as a singleplayer game or with up to four players in co-op...it will feature Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Iron Man, with new heroes added after launch for free...Marvel's Avengers will launch on PC and Google Stadia...while Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics is the primary studio, three others including Eidos-Montreal, Crystal Northwest and Nixxes Software will collaborate on the game...the voice cast includes Nolan North as Tony Stark and Troy Baker as Bruce Banner....Meagan Marie of Crystal Dynamics said that launch is just the beginning, with the Avengers planning to "deliver a narrative over multiple years with exciting new content delivered at a regular basis."

"Our promise to the community is we won't have random loot boxes or pay to win scenarios," Marie said...in a press release, Crystal Dynamics head Ron Rosenberg added that "every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game."...based on what we've seen and heard, it's likely that Marvel's Avengers will be a live service game in the spirit of Destiny and The Division...

coming May 15th 2020...

 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,508
All this hype buildup and we still haven't seen the game. Sad.
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,402
Leaked gameplay from SDCC:


Eeeeeh. Really does nothing for me. Feels like one of those movie tie-in games studios would rush out in the early days of the MCU.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,950
They say they are doing their own thing and not trying to copy the movies, but the writing and mannerisms of the characters are just copies of how the actors portrayed them.

I really think this is going to come back and bite them in the ass. I believe the truth is they didn't want to have to pay for licensing the likeness and VO.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,330
SP & co-op is a huge red flag these days (post 2007 or so).

Also, this face. LOL.

rsxyrN4PredTRGJiDccTzm-650-80.jpg


Looks like a man.
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,402
bigdogchris said:
They say they are doing their own thing and not trying to copy the movies, but the writing and mannerisms of the characters are just copies of how the actors portrayed them.

I really think this is going to come back and bite them in the ass. I believe the truth is they didn't want to have to pay for licensing the likeness and VO.
Click to expand...
Wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel pushed them into going for that look.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,422
From the SDCC video my only gripe is all of the naration from the characters is excessive kinda like deadpool cracking jokes all the time. Nobody wants a talk in Nobody wants a talking videogame.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,119
Marvel's Avengers: A-Day Prologue Gameplay Footage

this looks bad...

 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,119
Crystal Dynamics revealed today that Kamala Khan, better known in the superhero world as Ms. Marvel, will be the sixth playable character in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers...

this game looks really goofy...like a cheap knockoff

 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,402
Colonel Sanders said:
Personally I don't give two shits that the characters don't look like the MCU actors.
Click to expand...
Its fine that they don't look like the actors, but god damn the art style of the game is so bad and the character models all look like crap. They're trying to replicate the look of the MCU movies and doing a dogshit job of it.
 
A

Aireoth

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,230
polonyc2 said:
Crystal Dynamics revealed today that Kamala Khan, better known in the superhero world as Ms. Marvel, will be the sixth playable character in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers...

this game looks really goofy...like a cheap knockoff

Click to expand...
It does look absolutely atrocious.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
15,780
Armenius said:
store.steampowered.com

Pre-purchase Marvel's Avengers on Steam

Assemble your team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, embrace your powers, and live your Super Hero dreams.
store.steampowered.com store.steampowered.com
Huh, seems like the new forum software can't embed Steam links anymore and is just doing the standard unfurl.
Click to expand...
does the same thing in the end but hell no to a six month pre-order or any pre-order for that matter.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,422
As a comic fan I have a hard time getting excited about this game. I see the gameplay but it's all from the movies and not the comics sure the costumes are the same as the comics sorta. When you have a bunch of Avengers bunched up together kinda takes the wind out of it. Same thing happens with multi characters in comics I thought the Infinity War comics Ron Lim drew were pretty decent but who knows how good this will turn out? The last Avengers game I played was the arcade version from 20+ years ago I thought that was pretty decent.
 
P

polonyc2

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
17,119
Marvel's Avengers - Embrace Your Powers

definitely looks better then all the previous trailers...graphics also look improved...I'm still not hooked though...

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top