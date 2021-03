Mad Max (2015)

Derangel said: Same. Even if it wasn't the same day as MGSV I'd wait. WB will never get another cent of my money before release. Click to expand...

I agree with you in that I wouldn't be buying this game on Day 1 even if it didn't fall on the same day as Phantom Pain...it looks good but even as a Mad Max fan it doesn't scream 'must buy Day 1' to me (especially for $60)as far as WB, I know it's been discussed in the Arkham Knight thread but I don't blame WB as much as Rocksteady/Iron Galaxy...the developers should always take the brunt of criticism when it comes to buggy or poor performing games...the publisher gave the OK to release the game in its current condition but I give them a pass on this...Mad Max is being developed by the same studio that did Just Cause 2 so if it's a buggy mess I would blame them