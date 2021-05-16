Looking for a home NAS

Hey everyone,

I am looking to add a NAS on my home network. Was looking at the synology 4 bay and QNAP 4 bay with 4TB Seagate ironwolf drives.

I plan on using this as network shares, backup, and media server. I know nothing about these things. Do they have a web GUI to configure them? Is it easy to setup?

Which is better? Synology or QNAP, they both are around the same price with drives $880.

Thanks I appreciate any advice on these.
 
