Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic modifications.

I just want to get in there and do some cable management on that thing!Seriously nice looking build, though! I just got the same case a few days ago and am loving it so far. I just need to get some more fans in mine as up until this point, I had heavily invested in 140mm fans, not the 120mm this case largely supports (I almost didn't buy it because of that fact). So I have two 140's up top on my rad and a single 120 doing intake until I get some more fans ordered. Here's a couple pics of my system during the construction phase. There's a pic of the wiring mess on the back side of my old Fractal Define R5 (for comparison sake), an in-progress shot of the 011D build, and the completed wiring in my new 011D (I LOVE the wire management space in this thing, btw). All the same components, but it came out that much cleaner.