Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic modifications.

Discussion in 'Cases & Case Modding' started by daphatgrant, Aug 21, 2019.

    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    I'm finishing a new build and have run into a few snags.

    The 1st being that the HDD that I'm trying to install behind the back panel on the vertical brace/case support/wiring hider doesn't fit. It probably has to do with the PSU that I chose but I wanted to pass this along to others. I'm using a 1,000watt psu so it's a little longer than normal and when installing the hdd the sata power plug bumps into the psu and prevents the mount form being attached to the case. I tried every orientation that the predrilled holes allowed with no success. I think I'm going to have to mount the HDD to the top of the case (drilling required). I removed the HDD cage that comes installed as I needed the space for all of the Corsair fan and rgb controllers and room for PSU cables and extensions. Resolved - I ended up being able to install the drive in the drive cage after all so this initial problem was negated.

    The 2nd issue that I encountered is that I can barely get the glass side panel closed as it's pushing against the power cables for the graphics card. I am using an evga 1080Ti FTW3 so it is somewhat of a taller card. I think I could leave it this way but I don't like the idea of it putting stress on the connectors. I ordered the evga powerlink to see if that will resolve the issue by moving the plug location to the side of the card, hopefully it's not too tall with the powerlink attached. - Resolved (post #18) - Powerlink with the card was too tall, ended up going vertical mount.

    The 3rd item that needs addressing is I'd like to install a sound card but don't have room due to the vertical gpu mount so I'm looking at other mounting possibilities. - Resolved (post#46) - Installed the sound card in the HDD cage.

    That's all but I figured I'd share a few experiences for anyone looking to build with this case. I love the looks and build quality of it and I'm quite sure I can remedy the problems I've encountered but I wanted to pass them along.
     
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12 Gawd

    The Dynamic also has 2 2.5" drive sleds that fit inside the main compartment on the bottom. Will the drive fit there?
     
    Xero717

    Xero717 [H]Lite

    I ran into this problem with this case, having drives snug up against the case's walls and brackets can cause issues with the SATA power plugs and even flat data cables. The only solution I could think of was washers/spacers and longer screws. It works but isn't the best solution.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    It could have but I installed 3 fans at the bottom, spacers like Xero717 would probably work but with all the rgb/fan cabling and psu/extension cabling I'd have a hard time fitting a drive there if it stuck out further. I think I'm going to stick with drilling a couple holes and mounting it to the top of the case (inside). The evga powerlink I ordered shows up today, hopefully the side panel fits after that, lol.
     
    BlackDragon1971

    BlackDragon1971 [H]Lite

    my 011 Dynamic is crammed back there too...
    I did not mount anything to the vertical bracket. Though there are 2x 3.5 HDD in the cage.
    nice to know
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    I caved to Corsair and the RGB overlords and stacked a Commander Pro, Lighting Node Pro and 2 RGB hubs on top of the psu in the lower position. This prevents me from installing the HDD cage. I could have installed the controllers in the HDD cage I guess... I'll review it but I think I'll end up installing the HDD to the top of the case. Either way I'll update with some pics when I decide what to path I'm taking and get it done. I will say it's been nice to finally build another system. :)
     
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12 Gawd

    About the only thing I don't like about the build quality of this case is that the only thing holding the glass sides on is glued plastic, and those panels are suspended up off of the ground, no less. I'd feel a lot more confident in the long-term survivability of the case if it had the fasteners "drilled" through the glass panels. Heck, I might try and do that myself, just for my peace of mind.


    God help you if you are a smoker :)
     
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    I wouldn't try it. It is very easy to crack/break a sheet of glass trying to "drill" some holes into it. I would love a bigger version of this case.
     
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12 Gawd

    Pardon me, I was not sufficiently explicit. I would have the professionals at Danny's Glass drill it :). I would definitely leave that to the pros. The "myself" merely meant me dealing with my case, not expecting Lian Li to do it.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Well powerlink doesn't work with my card and this case... Back to either pushing against the gpu power cords or finding another option.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Here it is with the EVGA Powerlink... Nope.
    2019-08-22 15.15.42.jpg

    Here you can see the cables touching the glass, you can see that the panel isn't in place yet.
    2019-08-22 15.28.00.jpg

    Video installing the side panel,


    Thinking of going vertical gpu mount?
     
    BlackDragon1971

    BlackDragon1971 [H]Lite

    I used the controller that came with the Corsair 3x HD120 RGB kit... been considering the upgrade to the Commander Pro... right now that little box is in the front corner of the chamber... I can access it by taking the side panel off and playing with the buttons module. Still have 1x more HD120 RGB to put in the case.
     
    BlackDragon1971

    BlackDragon1971 [H]Lite

    Windex and say F*ck It
    ROG version of the 011 Dynamic was announced at Computex or whatever that last tradeshow was... it's bigger
     
    BlackDragon1971

    BlackDragon1971 [H]Lite

    I'm using the EVGA RTX 2070 Gaming (2 Slot, not 2 1/2 Slot) GFX card in the normal Horizontal orientation I have an 1" +/- of space between the card and the glass...
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Well I apparently over stressed the power connector on the hard drive while trying to fit it earlier... So... I drilled some holes in the top of the case and mounted a different HDD there until I get a replacement. A 9/64 drill bit worked perfectly, the drive is not moving and the case top slides on perfectly with no interference.

    2019-08-26 17.06.59.jpg
    2019-08-26 17.07.16.jpg
     
    Xero717

    Xero717 [H]Lite

    Nice mod with the HD, that's definitely a spaghetti monster you've got behind that mobo tray haha.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Thanks, yeah, the wiring is a mess to say the least. I worked on it for a bit but they aren't blocking anything really so I called it finished for now, when the new HDD comes in I might try and tidy it up some more.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    The Phanteks vertical GPU mount works great, no more wires touching the glass and it fits the O11D perfectly.

    20190827_113230.jpg
    20190827_113420.jpg

    I also saw a 2 degree CPU drop as there is now more air making it to the radiator, so bonus there.

    Thanks to BladeDancer314 for his posts from this thread regarding the Phanteks gpu mount.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    I've been using this system for a couple weeks now and am quite happy with it but I don't love the onboard audio. I had an SB XAE-5 card before and would love to be able to use it again but unfortunately with the GPU being vertically mounted I don't have room to install the card. I've contacted Lian Li to see if they sell extra PSU bay covers so I can see about modifying one to attach the sound card to it and run a pcie 1x riser cable from the board to the backside. If it all works out I'll post some pics with an update.

    2019-09-08 10.07.44.jpg
    2019-09-08 10.07.32.jpg
    2019-09-08 10.07.52.jpg
     
    jimbob200521

    jimbob200521 Gawd

    I just want to get in there and do some cable management on that thing! :D Seriously nice looking build, though! I just got the same case a few days ago and am loving it so far. I just need to get some more fans in mine as up until this point, I had heavily invested in 140mm fans, not the 120mm this case largely supports (I almost didn't buy it because of that fact). So I have two 140's up top on my rad and a single 120 doing intake until I get some more fans ordered. Here's a couple pics of my system during the construction phase. There's a pic of the wiring mess on the back side of my old Fractal Define R5 (for comparison sake), an in-progress shot of the 011D build, and the completed wiring in my new 011D (I LOVE the wire management space in this thing, btw). All the same components, but it came out that much cleaner.

    20190906_131844.jpg 20190906_150922.jpg 20190906_153919.jpg
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Yeah, it's a bit of a mess... I blame Corsair and all the wires needed to run the fans + rgb, lol. Props to you on the wire management though, looks great! If I get that sound card installed in the back that'll help with hiding the wiring mess further.
     
    Brian_B

    Brian_B 2[H]4U

    Nice bonus pic of the wife
     
    jimbob200521

    jimbob200521 Gawd

    Thank you sir! And I'm going to be following this thread to see what you end up working out with the sound card. BTW, nice solution for the hard drive mount!

    Yeah, let's not tell her about this and keep it between you and me, what do you say? (y)

    me: snaps pic of rig build progress
    wife: u better not have me in that pic!
    me: uhh don't worry, you moved out of the way in time?
    wife: uh huuuh
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Just got a response from Lian Li regarding ordering another PSU/HDD door, $35 shipped. I know that it would have to be shipped internationally but I just can't justify spending over 1/4 of the cost of the case just to have a spare door, so I guess I'll just modify the one I have. In the end it's at the back of the case so I guess it doesn't really matter...
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Got a response from Creative, they will look into prices, lol. In the meantime I ordered a 15" pcie-1x extension from ebay to route the sound card to the back of the case.

    238735_PCIE1xxPCIE1xx40CM.png
     
    elite.mafia

    elite.mafia Broke Back [H]

    I must have missed it skimming this thread, but what are you trying to get from Creative? Also as I said in the other thread, those RGB controllers should all fit on top of the drive cage if you had it installed. Depending on what you are using that sound card for, you could potentially put it somewhere else and have the front panel HD audio connector plugged into it. Also I think the sound card would fit in the drive cage next to a drive, if you feel that your top mount HDD solution isn't working well.
    And as I stated in the other thread, You could also consider mounting the HDD on that removable tray in a different orientation, and mod the tray accordingly. I think it should fit sideways with just a little bit of dremel work, and maybe some new screw hole locations.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    I was going to ask what you had against using expansion slots like a normal person, and then I saw the orientation of your graphics card. The issue you are experiencing is precisely the reason I don't have my GPU oriented that way.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    I got another response from Creative, they do not sell just the PCI bracket for the sound card so that's out.

    The deal with the sound card is that I honestly am not a fan of the onboard audio of this board. If I had a 2 speaker setup I'd go external dac in a second but I've got the old Z5500's so I need that 5.1 support. I'll revisit the hdd cage and see if there is anything I can do in regards to moving the rgb/fan controllers around.

    I wasn't planning on mounting the gpu that way but the glass side panel was pushing against the power cables and ultimately the pcie slot so going vertical remedied that while blocking all the pcie slots and causing a new issue.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    This is a pretty interesting idea... I'm kind of at a stand still until I get the riser cable in to check for fit but there might be something to installing the sound card in the drive cage.

    Here's the card in the bay with the drive rail in place, there isn't much room.
    O11SBXHDDCI1.jpg


    With the drive rail removed though it free's up some space. I should be able to cut the drive rail in half and reinstall it so the other side would still be able to hold a drive.
    O11SBXHDDCI2.jpg


    Here's the bare card in the drive cage with the drive rails removed.
    2019-09-11 09.06.37.jpg


    If I can pick up some longer screws and adequately pad the back of the card so it doesn't short out I should be able to mount it to the inside of the drive cage, I'll just need to trim the cards pci bracket. These three screws go through the pcb and into the cards housing so they should make good mounting points.

    O11SBXHDDCI4.jpg

    Thanks for the idea elite.mafia!
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    Case is too small.
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    True, but where's your sense of adventure :p.

    Drive and card in cage, like I said above the drive rail will have to be cut in half but it should still work fine.

    2019-09-11 09.47.44.jpg

    O11SBXHDDCI6.jpg
     
    elite.mafia

    elite.mafia Broke Back [H]

    Why trim rhe bracket when you can just remove it?
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    I don't have to use it I guess, I wasn't sure if that bracket had any kind of grounding function.
     
    elite.mafia

    elite.mafia Broke Back [H]

    Also what motherboard are you using? That z-5500 appears to have digital inputs as well as the 3x 3.5mm inputs
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Crosshair VIII Hero
    13-119-110-V01.jpg
     
    elite.mafia

    elite.mafia Broke Back [H]

    Have you tried the SPDIF digital output on your board? The z5500 has onboard audio processing plus DTS and dolby digital decoders...
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    I haven't had good luck with it in the past but I spent some time messing with the optical connection and I'm not getting very far. I do get audio when connecting digitally but Windows sees it as 2 channel only, I can force dolby movie mode but I lose spacial awareness in games, it sounds fine if I am looking at a character as they talk but if I turn the voice audio is still coming from the center speaker. I'm not an AV master by any stretch but the only way I've been able to successfully get it to work correctly 100% of the time is with 6 channel direct over the 3.5mm connection.
     
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12 Gawd

    If you are just looking to get 5.1 working over SPD/IF with Dolby Digital Live, then the Asus Xonar U3 should work well for you - it is a USB dongle with a SPD/IF out via included adapter and Dolby Digital Live support for that full Windows 5.1 audio experience. :)

    Edit: PCM output is 2 channel, and that is all you will get out of SPD/IF without an encoder like Dolby Digital Live or DTS. There are a lot of topics here in our forums where this is gone over in detail. If your speakers support Dolby Digital Live, then you can use a Dolby Digital Live capable sound device to get 5.1 over SPD/IF. The onboard sound on the Crosshair VII DOES NOT support Dolby Digital Live so you will not get 5.1 sound out of games and Windows apps using it (though it will pass-through Dolby Digital streams from movies if you have it set correctly). The Asus Xonar U3 AND your Creative card both do Dolby Digital Live though.
     
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12 Gawd

    Personally, I'd do the Creative card in Drive bay thing simply because you already have the card, and beause I personally love to see interesting mods. If for no other reason, you should do this for my entertainment :)
     
    daphatgrant

    daphatgrant Moderator Staff Member

    Update:

    I'm still waiting for the riser to get here but it may be another week or two but I can still work on some other stuff. After looking over everything and doing some measuring I ran to Lowe's and picked up some hardware and some rubber/foam pads, about $9.50 after tax so not too bad.


    Here's what I picked up, the M3 bolts are the same size as what the sound card uses to mount the pcb to the housing. I got the rubber/foam pads to keep the cards solder points from contacting the hdd cage and possibly shorting out.
    2019-09-14 16.54.38.jpg

    Here are the 3 new bolts in place with an extra on the back of the card along with an original bolt for comparison.
    2019-09-14 16.55.33.jpg

    I installed a bolt through the hdd cage, through 2 layers of the rubber/foam padding, through the cards pci bracket, through the cards pcb and into the cards housing.
    2019-09-14 16.48.07.jpg

    Here the card is with 1 bolt in place, I'll have to drill the 2 other holes in the hdd cage.
    2019-09-14 16.47.26.jpg

    Like I posted before I'll have to cut the hdd rail in half so the card will fit. I picked up the M3 nuts because I can reuse the original bolts in the back of the card to hold the hdd cage mounting bracket in place. Originally there was a screw that went into the plastic drive rail.
    2019-09-14 16.56.23.jpg

    Thanks again to elite.mafia for the idea to install the card in the hdd cage, I think this is going to turn out great!
     
