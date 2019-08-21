Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic modifications.

I'm finishing a new build and have run into a few snags. The 1st being that the HDD that I'm trying to install behind the back panel on the vertical brace/case support/wiring hider doesn't fit. It probably has to do with the PSU that I chose but I wanted to pass this along to others. I'm using a 1,000watt psu so it's a little longer than normal and when installing the hdd the sata power plug bumps into the psu and prevents the mount form being attached to the case. I tried every orientation that the predrilled holes allowed with no success. I think I'm going to have to mount the HDD to the top of the case (drilling required). I removed the HDD cage that comes installed as I needed the space for all of the Corsair fan and rgb controllers and room for PSU cables and extensions. Resolved - I ended up being able to install the drive in the drive cage after all so this initial problem was negated. The 2nd issue that I encountered is that I can barely get the glass side panel closed as it's pushing against the power cables for the graphics card. I am using an evga 1080Ti FTW3 so it is somewhat of a taller card. I think I could leave it this way but I don't like the idea of it putting stress on the connectors. I ordered the evga powerlink to see if that will resolve the issue by moving the plug location to the side of the card, hopefully it's not too tall with the powerlink attached. - Resolved (post #18) - Powerlink with the card was too tall, ended up going vertical mount. The 3rd item that needs addressing is I'd like to install a sound card but don't have room due to the vertical gpu mount so I'm looking at other mounting possibilities. - Resolved (post#46) - Installed the sound card in the HDD cage. That's all but I figured I'd share a few experiences for anyone looking to build with this case. I love the looks and build quality of it and I'm quite sure I can remedy the problems I've encountered but I wanted to pass them along.