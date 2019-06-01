Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition case fan attachment

B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
WP-20190601-07-11-40-Pro.jpg


What works for 120mm fan mounting on a Lian Li 011 Dynamic ???

My new case came by Purolator yesterday afternoon. A Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition. The Corsair Carbide 400R case was getting cramped, and no cable management from all I had in there. My Corsair Hydro H115i now has all the screws installed, as the Lian Li case provides for more headroom above the motherboard. Some of the hardware has been paired down... 5.25" Optical bay equipment, for example.

Case Fan Attachment...
As this is not a new build, I am reusing my 4x Corsair SP120 White case fans from the Corsair Carbide 400R case I just emptied out.
So what do you folks use for attaching case fans to the Lian Li 011 Dynamic cases?

Traditional case fan screws:
https://www.newegg.ca/p/2BJ-001J-00001?Description=fan screws&cm_re=fan_screws-_-9SIAA5K3RT7888-_-Product

or
These widgets... :
https://www.newegg.ca/p/0X6-04KT-01C05?Description=fan screws&cm_re=fan_screws-_-9SIAK7K98S4535-_-Product

I am not using a custom Watercooling setup. My Corsair AIO Hydro H115i is top mounted in the case and working in good order... so what do folks use for attaching a plan old 120mm case fan to these cases?
Cheaper case I'd just go for a traditional case fan screw and call it done. The Corsair Carbide 400R has mostly unique fan mounting screws and some rubber isolators in various places. I'm not going to mess with salvaging more parts out of it to throw on the Lian Li.

Hardware inside is in my sig.
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
Spent last night tearing down the old case, cleaning the parts and installing them in the Lian Li 011 Dynamic. Was able to find the Corsair Hydro AIO fan screws I couldn't install in the previous case. Kept them in the retail box, and kept the box on hand (Phew- didn't lose them ). I'm happy with the cable management job I did. The Lian Li allows for better management that the Corsair Carbide 400R did. Contemplating what to do for lighting... I may not want RGB Rainbow Everything....
I like my plain white LED Corsair SP120 120mm fans and plan to reuse them. Maybe some LED strips or Cold Cathode inside. Have yet to decide on lighting, as a whole.
 
Last edited:
honegod

honegod

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
6,734
I like the silicon plugs a lot for their vibration damping.

I do Not like how they create a gap all around the fan base = Leak.

Noctua sent a silicon base gasket with one of my fans = brilliant.

Add plugs to gasket = sealed + vibe mounted.
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
WP-20190630-01-26-31-Pro.jpg


Found a deal last week on Newegg dot ca
Corsair HD120 3 120 MM RGB fans plus controller for half price Refurbished (new in brown box)
Setup was easy. I have better cooling in the new case now, and I can control the lighting.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
Also sourced, was an
ASUS z77 Sabertooth motherboard. Better than the GIGABYTE z77 DS3H I have in there now.
The new to me mobo is on the way from Surrey BC after our National get Drunk and say Wahoo Holiday up North here.
I'll keep the (non K) i7 3770, Corsair RAM vid card and all the other goodies. SSD will be a 1 TB WD Blue unit to replace the 500 GB model going into my laptop. Also added for now, till I solder up a better solution are Power LED and HDDs off a case.... I like having HDD Activity LEDs and the Dynamic does not come with one. Likely I'll just shorten the wires an quickly sleeve them.

This is starting to become a Build Log

oh the new fans came with screws (nice, thanks Corsair) !
 
Last edited:
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
I will add that I've used those silicone connectors and I just don't worry about the small air gap. The Noctuas do come with a nice gasket. But Noctuas are very ugly. The performance is worth it.

I'm looking to get the white 011 Dynamic. The only thing that bothers me is that you can't mount an exhaust fan in the rear, at least not without some modding. I'm looking to get a 360mm AIO and put it as an intake on the side. Will the coolant lines make it there? Also, I have a 1080ti with an H55 for cooling. I'm hoping the coolant lines will make it to the bottom fan slot. I see that you have an SSD mounted on the bottom. Was there not room in the back where the drive caddie is?
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
kamikazi said:
I will add that I've used those silicone connectors and I just don't worry about the small air gap. The Noctuas do come with a nice gasket. But Noctuas are very ugly. The performance is worth it.

I'm looking to get the white 011 Dynamic. The only thing that bothers me is that you can't mount an exhaust fan in the rear, at least not without some modding. I'm looking to get a 360mm AIO and put it as an intake on the side. Will the coolant lines make it there? Also, I have a 1080ti with an H55 for cooling. I'm hoping the coolant lines will make it to the bottom fan slot. I see that you have an SSD mounted on the bottom. Was there not room in the back where the drive caddie is?
Click to expand...
I have not tested it with measuring... maybe... looks like the slots on the back panel fit 2x80mm fans... I have yet to measure

The top panel should be able to fit a 3x120mm AIO as far as the product page suggests. I have my Corsair Hydro H115i mounted there. I suggest the exhaust method. Those Right side fan mounts can do AIOs. I have 3x 120mm fans there for intake and 1x 120mm fan on the bottom for intake as well.. Though in a custom WC Loop or mounting an AIO on the right side, I would change that to exhaust out.

Right Side Chamber
I am using a Corsair RMi 1000 PSU and have 2x 3.5" hard drives in the back panel Drive cage in the right chamber behind the motherboard tray. There is a bunch of cableing back there...
NZXT Internal USB Hub and cable attached to that.... the Corsair HD120 RGB Controller and cabling... SATA Cables... All the modular cables for the Corsair RMi 1000 PSU... tight fit...
I could squeeze the WD 1TB SSD back there too, but 1 ) I like looking at it 2) there is a bunch back there already 3) I tinker with my hardware often so it is easy to get at quickly... vs.1) a spartan look in the main chamber 2) adding more fans or rads.

Bottom mounting an AIO for GFX or custom loop there... very doable
not my use case scenario though... other folk have different needs

I do like the Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition I got

I think there are 2 other models. Also at CES / Computex… the last Trade Show they had, Lian Li announced a bigger case among some of their offerings... but don't quote me on that, as it was a passing statement on one YouTube reviewer when he covered it.

This is a highly configurable case, you'll like it

Cheers,
BlackDragon
 
Last edited:
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
I also like the 1 inch of extra head room space above the motherboard when mounting a rad or AIO on the top. It was a selling factor for me, as not many cases offer that kind of room between the mobo and mount for a rad / AIO...
it becomes a problem when going from 2x120mm AIO / rads to a 2x140mm rad/AIO. On my Corsair Graphite 400R case it was a cast iron bugger to mount mobo screws, properly fit / take out RAM, plug or unplug the 8 pin AUX Power cable... when mounting a 2x140mm AIO up at the top of that case. Even though there was mounting holes for 2x 140mm on the top panel. I had to get creative with mounting everything and it came off as half -assed, when I got it in...
Not the case with the Lian Li 011 Dynamic. Everything is properly installed and fits right, the first time.
 
Last edited:
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
841
I just got the Dynamic this weekend. Started putting my new Asus Pro WS X570-Ace in there, and discovered that the case's USB-C port comes with a USB 3.1 jack on the other end, that doesn't fit USB 3.0 motherboard headers, so that's great.

Lian Li makes an adapter, http://www.lian-li.com/product/pw-inc1tr/, that I can get, but it's not clear if I used this, would my USB-C port be 5Gbps or 10Gbps? I assume 5.
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
1_rick said:
I just got the Dynamic this weekend. Started putting my new Asus Pro WS X570-Ace in there, and discovered that the case's USB-C port comes with a USB 3.1 jack on the other end, that doesn't fit USB 3.0 motherboard headers, so that's great.

Lian Li makes an adapter, http://www.lian-li.com/product/pw-inc1tr/, that I can get, but it's not clear if I used this, would my USB-C port be 5Gbps or 10Gbps? I assume 5.
Click to expand...
my tech is older, I would not know. I am using only the USB3 regular ports... I have no USB C header on my mobo. The front USB3 ports are Gen 1 as I recall. Those are the ones I am using.
We're talking 2012 hardware in it...
 
Last edited:
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
841
Fair enough. My issue is that I have a USB 3 header, but apparently a USB C header is different. I'm not actually sure if any X570 motherboards have a C header.

I also discovered that the AIO_PUMP header wants to run my fan at full RPM--have to see if the Q Fan configurator in the BIOS will adjust that or if I need to break out a fan hub.

And I know the case is meant for watercooling but I REALLY wish they'd made it 15mm wider to fit a 165MM HSF. Oh well. It's still a pretty case.
 
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
BlackDragon1971 said:
I have not tested it with measuring... maybe... looks like the slots on the back panel fit 2x80mm fans... I have yet to measure

The top panel should be able to fit a 3x120mm AIO as far as the product page suggests. I have my Corsair Hydro H115i mounted there. I suggest the exhaust method. Those Right side fan mounts can do AIOs. I have 3x 120mm fans there for intake and 1x 120mm fan on the bottom for intake as well.. Though in a custom WC Loop or mounting an AIO on the right side, I would change that to exhaust out.

Right Side Chamber
I am using a Corsair RMi 1000 PSU and have 2x 3.5" hard drives in the back panel Drive cage in the right chamber behind the motherboard tray. There is a bunch of cableing back there...
NZXT Internal USB Hub and cable attached to that.... the Corsair HD120 RGB Controller and cabling... SATA Cables... All the modular cables for the Corsair RMi 1000 PSU... tight fit...
I could squeeze the WD 1TB SSD back there too, but 1 ) I like looking at it 2) there is a bunch back there already 3) I tinker with my hardware often so it is easy to get at quickly... vs.1) a spartan look in the main chamber 2) adding more fans or rads.

Bottom mounting an AIO for GFX or custom loop there... very doable
not my use case scenario though... other folk have different needs

I do like the Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition I got

I think there are 2 other models. Also at CES / Computex… the last Trade Show they had, Lian Li announced a bigger case among some of their offerings... but don't quote me on that, as it was a passing statement on one YouTube reviewer when he covered it.

This is a highly configurable case, you'll like it

Cheers,
BlackDragon
Click to expand...
1_rick said:
Fair enough. My issue is that I have a USB 3 header, but apparently a USB C header is different. I'm not actually sure if any X570 motherboards have a C header.

I also discovered that the AIO_PUMP header wants to run my fan at full RPM--have to see if the Q Fan configurator in the BIOS will adjust that or if I need to break out a fan hub.

And I know the case is meant for watercooling but I REALLY wish they'd made it 15mm wider to fit a 165MM HSF. Oh well. It's still a pretty case.
Click to expand...
I believe the case you are talking about that is the bigger brother of this one is the ROG version that can be seen in prototype form here at about 5:29 in the video

Too bad it's $250.00. Lian Li PC-011 ROG https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811112561?Description=lian li case&cm_re=lian_li_case-_-11-112-561-_-Product
 
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
Also, Newegg is killing my wallet lately. I was pretty set on the white PC-011 Dynamic at $127.99, but they have the black version on sale for $119.99 and they have the Razer version like OP has for $139.99. OP, do you think the RGB stuff is worth $12? I actually really hate the Razer logo etched in the glass.
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
841
kamikazi said:
I believe the case you are talking about that is the bigger brother of this one is the ROG version that can be seen in prototype form here at about 5:29 in the video

Too bad it's $250.00. Lian Li PC-011 ROG https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811112561?Description=lian li case&cm_re=lian_li_case-_-11-112-561-_-Product
Click to expand...
Close, it's just the PC-O11 Dynamic Alpine White: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811112582

If you look at my original link to the adapter you can see the socket the USB-C port on the case goes into. The actual plug on the cable looks like this, so to use the port I need, basically, the opposite of this.
519w6azEccL._SX425_[1].jpg
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
it's worth it for the software in my case....
It would be a lot of custom wiring and dremeling to try to do the setup of the 011 Dynamic Razer Edition … even with off the shelf components.

This case is a long way from making a 80mm front fan duct from the bottom of a coke can, some plexi for the frame, black Allen 10-24 bolts ,motherboard standoffs speaker screen an 80mm LED fan and a Dremel...
hey it was 1998... that was high class modding...
 
Last edited:
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
1_rick said:
Close, it's just the PC-O11 Dynamic Alpine White: https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811112582

If you look at my original link to the adapter you can see the socket the USB-C port on the case goes into. The actual plug on the cable looks like this, so to use the port I need, basically, the opposite of this.
View attachment 174582
Click to expand...
I was steering you to the ROG version of the case for more room for a tall air cooler, but in reviewing it, I don't think it's 165mm either.
 
honegod

honegod

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 31, 2000
Messages
6,734
Type C is a connector .
Your problem is the protocol.

The plug on the motherboard is either a biggish socket with a bunch of wires sticking up = 2x of 3.1 .

Or a slightly smaller socket with sata plugish compliated looking looking contacts. =1x of 3.2.

2x 3.1 = 1x 3.2

Hence lian li adapter cable to adapt 2x3.1 motherboard socket to case 1x3.2 C type socket.

Done properly the adapter gives 10 @ the C by using both the 2x5 plug channels on the motherboard.

I am slightly confused about the exact problem, so I just shotgunned data that I think might be helpful for how I understand it.
 
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
honegod said:
Type C is a connector .
Your problem is the protocol.

The plug on the motherboard is either a biggish socket with a bunch of wires sticking up = 2x of 3.1 .

Or a slightly smaller socket with sata plugish compliated looking looking contacts. =1x of 3.2.

2x 3.1 = 1x 3.2

Hence lian li adapter cable to adapt 2x3.1 motherboard socket to case 1x3.2 C type socket.

Done properly the adapter gives 10 @ the C by using both the 2x5 plug channels on the motherboard.

I am slightly confused about the exact problem, so I just shotgunned data that I think might be helpful for how I understand it.
Click to expand...
I hope this comes in handy on my build.
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
841
honegod said:
2x 3.1 = 1x 3.2
Click to expand...
Ok. I wasn't sure if that would hold or not. I don't have any 3.2 devices yet, so the point is moot, but it's good to know it should work.

"Problem" is overstating it a bit--I just have a port on the case I can't use yet. The only alternative I've found so far to Lian LI's adapter ($30) is even more expensive at $50.
 
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
How heavy is that case. I'm seeing somewhere around 26 pounds. Is it much lighter without the glass attached. Is it a good idea to take the glass off when moving it? Can you grip it by the upper rails and lift it when the glass is removed or is it too flimsy?
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
kamikazi said:
How heavy is that case. I'm seeing somewhere around 26 pounds. Is it much lighter without the glass attached. Is it a good idea to take the glass off when moving it? Can you grip it by the upper rails and lift it when the glass is removed or is it too flimsy?
Click to expand...
It is very light without the glass attached....
With the Glass attached.... My Chieftec Dragon Server case was heavier...
 
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
I ended up ordering the white one. I really tried to convince myself to get the Razer, but after looking at so many builds in the white one, I love how the white reflects light and gives it a nice glow. It would have been awesome had they offered the Razer in white as well so you could get the nice external lights built in. Thanks for all the info on the case.
 
B

BlackDragon1971

[H]Lite
Joined
Dec 24, 2012
Messages
81
kamikazi said:
I ended up ordering the white one. I really tried to convince myself to get the Razer, but after looking at so many builds in the white one, I love how the white reflects light and gives it a nice glow. It would have been awesome had they offered the Razer in white as well so you could get the nice external lights built in. Thanks for all the info on the case.
Click to expand...
Have an awesome time building it...

BlackDragon
 
K

kirbyrj

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,221
BlackDragon1971 said:
nice Build
Though the gfx rad will blow hot air in on that orientation
nice cable management !
Click to expand...
The fans are flipped. I did the same thing with my O11.

1_rick said:
Fair enough. My issue is that I have a USB 3 header, but apparently a USB C header is different. I'm not actually sure if any X570 motherboards have a C header.
Click to expand...
The CH8 has one. I plugged in my Type C cable into the header and the port works on my O11.
 
K

kamikazi

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 19, 2006
Messages
478
BlackDragon1971 said:
nice Build
Though the gfx rad will blow hot air in on that orientation
nice cable management !
Click to expand...
Yeah, it does, but there's not many options. I have 3 intake on the bottom, two exhaust on the cpu cooler, and a 3rd exhaust up top next to the cooler. All in all, five supplies and 3 exhausts. You can't really exhaust on the side location where the GPU cooler is because of the case panel. I guess I could turn the 3rd exhaust fan into an intake on the top, but I'm not sure how effective it would be right next to an exhaust fan. If I have temperature issues, I'll try it.
 
1

1_rick

Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2017
Messages
841
kirbyrj said:
The fans are flipped. I did the same thing with my O11.



The CH8 has one. I plugged in my Type C cable into the header and the port works on my O11.
Click to expand...
I wound up buying an adapter from Amazon. Only thing is you have to connect the cable the right way. If I plug it in in the opposite orientation, the motherboard reports high current drain on boot and shuts down.
 
daphatgrant

daphatgrant

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 15, 2003
Messages
18,237
BladeDancer314 said:
Cant say that I have anything really constructive to add to this conversation but I have the same case and I just wanna show it off. :)
Click to expand...
I disagree, from the looks of your setup I now believe that I can install my GPU vertically with the 3 lower fans in place. Thanks!

Also, which vertical mount are you using? Lian Li's or someone elses?
 
B

BladeDancer314

[H]Lite
Joined
Nov 22, 2018
Messages
121
Thanks.


Phanteks PH-VGPUKT_02 Universal Vertical GPU Bracket

That's the bracket I used, it was $35 shipped so much cheaper than the lian li one.



daphatgrant said:
I disagree, from the looks of your setup I now believe that I can install my GPU vertically with the 3 lower fans in place. Thanks!

Also, which vertical mount are you using? Lian Li's or someone elses?
Click to expand...
 
daphatgrant

daphatgrant

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 15, 2003
Messages
18,237
BladeDancer314 said:
Thanks.


Phanteks PH-VGPUKT_02 Universal Vertical GPU Bracket

That's the bracket I used, it was $35 shipped so much cheaper than the lian li one.
Click to expand...
No, thank you! Ordered, Monday I'll be able to finally get this build complete.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top