Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition case fan attachment

What works for 120mm fan mounting on a Lian Li 011 Dynamic ???
My new case came by Purolator yesterday afternoon. A Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition. The Corsair Carbide 400R case was getting cramped, and no cable management from all I had in there. My Corsair Hydro H115i now has all the screws installed, as the Lian Li case provides for more headroom above the motherboard. Some of the hardware has been paired down... 5.25" Optical bay equipment, for example.
Case Fan Attachment...
As this is not a new build, I am reusing my 4x Corsair SP120 White case fans from the Corsair Carbide 400R case I just emptied out.
So what do you folks use for attaching case fans to the Lian Li 011 Dynamic cases?
Traditional case fan screws:
https://www.newegg.ca/p/2BJ-001J-00001?Description=fan screws&cm_re=fan_screws-_-9SIAA5K3RT7888-_-Product
or
These widgets... :
https://www.newegg.ca/p/0X6-04KT-01C05?Description=fan screws&cm_re=fan_screws-_-9SIAK7K98S4535-_-Product
I am not using a custom Watercooling setup. My Corsair AIO Hydro H115i is top mounted in the case and working in good order... so what do folks use for attaching a plan old 120mm case fan to these cases?
Cheaper case I'd just go for a traditional case fan screw and call it done. The Corsair Carbide 400R has mostly unique fan mounting screws and some rubber isolators in various places. I'm not going to mess with salvaging more parts out of it to throw on the Lian Li.
