Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition case fan attachment

I have not tested it with measuring... maybe... looks like the slots on the back panel fit 2x80mm fans... I have yet to measure



The top panel should be able to fit a 3x120mm AIO as far as the product page suggests. I have my Corsair Hydro H115i mounted there. I suggest the exhaust method. Those Right side fan mounts can do AIOs. I have 3x 120mm fans there for intake and 1x 120mm fan on the bottom for intake as well.. Though in a custom WC Loop or mounting an AIO on the right side, I would change that to exhaust out.



Right Side Chamber

I am using a Corsair RMi 1000 PSU and have 2x 3.5" hard drives in the back panel Drive cage in the right chamber behind the motherboard tray. There is a bunch of cableing back there...

NZXT Internal USB Hub and cable attached to that.... the Corsair HD120 RGB Controller and cabling... SATA Cables... All the modular cables for the Corsair RMi 1000 PSU... tight fit...

I could squeeze the WD 1TB SSD back there too, but 1 ) I like looking at it 2) there is a bunch back there already 3) I tinker with my hardware often so it is easy to get at quickly... vs.1) a spartan look in the main chamber 2) adding more fans or rads.



Bottom mounting an AIO for GFX or custom loop there... very doable

not my use case scenario though... other folk have different needs



I do like the Lian Li 011 Dynamic Razer Edition I got



I think there are 2 other models. Also at CES / Computex… the last Trade Show they had, Lian Li announced a bigger case among some of their offerings... but don't quote me on that, as it was a passing statement on one YouTube reviewer when he covered it.



This is a highly configurable case, you'll like it



