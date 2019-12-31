LG 48CX

Discussion in 'Displays' started by gan7114, Dec 31, 2019 at 11:53 AM.

    gan7114

    gan7114 Limp Gawd

    As revealed by the US FCC and the Korean RRA this week, LG will be releasing the 48" OLED in 2020 as a CX model. Which is interesting, because the C series comes with better picture processing than the B series. Most manufacturers sell their smallest size panels as low-end series or models, so it seems LG is positioning the 48" as something special. Also, the C series typically releases earlier in the year than the B series.

    https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/news/40e223c

    We're almost there, folks!
     
    gan7114, Dec 31, 2019 at 11:53 AM
    Dan UCF

    Dan UCF [H]ard|Gawd

    Seems like good news "LG has already confirmed that its 2020 OLED TVs will arrive with HDMI 2.1 and 100/120Hz refresh rates." Hopefully this also applies to the 48 and they are not dropping features on their smaller TVs like Samsung did with their QLEDs.
     
    Dan UCF, Dec 31, 2019 at 1:18 PM
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Also hopeful -- LG has to know they're bringing their tech into a newer space, whereas Samsung was selling luxed-up LCDs and competing with Chinese trash (and not so trash) at Wal-Mart / Best Buy.

    Granted, 48" is still a bit large for me, but I think that plenty would be interested for usecases where their current 55" floor for OLEDs is just too large.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Dec 31, 2019 at 1:27 PM
    kalston

    kalston Gawd

    It's still a bit large for me but I suppose I can move things around and make it work if no one else gives us an alternative.

    Hopefully we'll get the new nvidia GPUs with HDMI 2.1 before or not long after.
     
    kalston, Dec 31, 2019 at 2:02 PM
