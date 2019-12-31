As revealed by the US FCC and the Korean RRA this week, LG will be releasing the 48" OLED in 2020 as a CX model. Which is interesting, because the C series comes with better picture processing than the B series. Most manufacturers sell their smallest size panels as low-end series or models, so it seems LG is positioning the 48" as something special. Also, the C series typically releases earlier in the year than the B series. https://www.displayspecifications.com/en/news/40e223c We're almost there, folks!