Armenius
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 23,387
Kingdom Hearts is making its way to PC on March 30 with the 1.5 + 2.5 HD Remix, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, III + RE-MIND, and Melody of Memory.
Unfortunately it is an Epic exclusive. We do not know yet if it's timed or permanent.
https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/news/kingdom-hearts-pc
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/discover/kingdom-hearts
Unfortunately it is an Epic exclusive. We do not know yet if it's timed or permanent.
https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/news/kingdom-hearts-pc
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/discover/kingdom-hearts