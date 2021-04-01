It Takes Two

I can't believe there isn't a thread on this. It's criminal, CRIMINAL I tell ya!



I'll get straight to the point. This is one of the most delightful games I've ever played. The graphics are something straight out of a Disney/Pixar film. Absolutely gorgeous. Voice acting and humor are top notch. Gameplay... Oh my the gameplay. This game has to break the record for sheer number of mechanics in a single game. It's absolutely ridiculous. Every chapter discards old mechanics and introduces new mechanics such that you are always playing something brand new. And the creativity is off the charts. It makes me feel like a child again!



I cannot recommend this enough. Games like this don't come along often which is a damn shame.



