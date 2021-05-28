Is Yeston a decent brand?

Going through a few youtube videos today, and this came up. Yeah I see a few topics a year or or so ago, but these folk are new to me. Has anyone had any experience with Yeston branded video cards?

Waifu, anime, and chibi ascetics aside, is Yeston a viable alternative out there for video cards? I'm a little leery on the whole 'dropping 1k on wish' sites, but if this is another manufacture to get behind in this shortage I could live with a waifu card if it holds up and hits the marks.

The tear down looked fairly positive for manufacturing and what not.

 
Any kind of warranty issue will likely be a nightmare to deal with. From reading it, they will deny your warranty for a variety of reasons. Can't take apart the card, repaste it, mine it, or change the fans, or the warranty will be denied. Their support number is a chinese number, so expect non-english phone support. And to top that off, your warranty would have to be shipped to china.

Warranty info (A bit on the engrish side)- http://www.yeston.net/classpro/index/70

With that said, it likely is a real card, but its probably meant more for asian markets, so expect lower quality components and/or higher failure rates.

Given the rarity of video cards, if it's real, it's probably worth buying so long as it's near MSRP for the appropriate card type.
 
