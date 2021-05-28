Is Yeston a decent brand?

Going through a few youtube videos today, and this came up. Yeah I see a few topics a year or or so ago, but these folk are new to me. Has anyone had any experience with Yeston branded video cards?



Waifu, anime, and chibi ascetics aside, is Yeston a viable alternative out there for video cards? I'm a little leery on the whole 'dropping 1k on wish' sites, but if this is another manufacture to get behind in this shortage I could live with a waifu card if it holds up and hits the marks.



The tear down looked fairly positive for manufacturing and what not.



