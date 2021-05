Is Yeston a decent brand?

Any kind of warranty issue will likely be a nightmare to deal with. From reading it, they will deny your warranty for a variety of reasons. Can't take apart the card, repaste it, mine it, or change the fans, or the warranty will be denied. Their support number is a chinese number, so expect non-english phone support. And to top that off, your warranty would have to be shipped to china.Warranty info (A bit on the engrish side)- http://www.yeston.net/classpro/index/70 With that said, it likely is a real card, but its probably meant more for asian markets, so expect lower quality components and/or higher failure rates.Given the rarity of video cards, if it's real, it's probably worth buying so long as it's near MSRP for the appropriate card type.