Hello.My pc
10850 stock 4800mhz with NZXT KRAKEN X73 ( 50-60C on load )
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ
AORUS Z490 Pro Ax
Rtx Gigabyte 3090 OC ( stock , max gpu temp 62C )
Seasonic TX-850W PRIME TITANIUM
Using Windows 10 H20. Drivers updated.
My question is that i have SET SCREEN TO SLEEP to NEVER. But today it turns off after 15 minutes. I wake up by touch mouse. And again after 15 minutes he shuts off. Is this possible that setting to monitor sleep defaulted itself?
I checked event viewer. NO DRIVER crash. Nothing in viewer. Also pc is stable on load from what i tested.
