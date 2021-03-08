Is this possible that setting to monitor sleep defaulted itself?

Hello.My pc
10850 stock 4800mhz with NZXT KRAKEN X73 ( 50-60C on load )
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ
AORUS Z490 Pro Ax
Rtx Gigabyte 3090 OC ( stock , max gpu temp 62C )
Seasonic TX-850W PRIME TITANIUM

Using Windows 10 H20. Drivers updated.
My question is that i have SET SCREEN TO SLEEP to NEVER. But today it turns off after 15 minutes. I wake up by touch mouse. And again after 15 minutes he shuts off. Is this possible that setting to monitor sleep defaulted itself?

I checked event viewer. NO DRIVER crash. Nothing in viewer. Also pc is stable on load from what i tested.
 
Is the setting actually reverted in the power options? Or if it doing it regardless of setting.
 
no screensaver is off

ps update:
I checked screen settings power and it changed itself after 15 minutes off. Windows 10 itself changed is this possible?

Sorry for my bad english. I just was installing Metro Exodus in epiclauncher and screen turns off. Was a little panic but when i touch mouse screen appeared. So something with sleep. Then i check power settings and SCREEN TURNS OFF is after 15 minutes. But was to never.

Ok nvm. I change to never.
 
Some monitors have a power setting that will turn it off after so many minutes of use. My monitor does that even if I'm using it. I have to hit a button to tell it I'm still there.

But yes, you'd have to change both settings for "Screen off" and "Put computer to sleep" if you want your monitor/computer to stay active all the time.
 
Some monitors have a power setting that will turn it off after so many minutes of use. My monitor does that even if I'm using it. I have to hit a button to tell it I'm still there.

But yes, you'd have to change both settings for "Screen off" and "Put computer to sleep" if you want your monitor/computer to stay active all the time.
I do this. And few days was working without turning off. Today first time turned after 15 minutes itself. So possible that Windows 10 being jerky and it defaulted to 15 min?
 
