Is my plan build okay?

I use 1080p gaming with light streaming (OBS) and I tend to play background music and a few tabs running. Is 32GB ram overkilling? I am planning a new build, do I need any kind of readjustment to accommodate the fast changing hardware landscape or I should make due with what I have. I will appreciate any help. I am sorry if this is a duplicate question, I have made a quick search and didn't see a similar thread, that's why I made this.
Thanks in advance.
 
Did you have hardware questions other than the ram one? 16gb is pretty much the minimum for any build these days. 32gb might be overkill, but unless you're over budget, it's worth it just to have the extra headroom.
 
modern browser if you have ram will use a lot of them, at the current price I would simply go 32gb without thinking much of it (outside exotic really high/low tadency kit on an intel machine trying to something special latency wise for fast trading or something), specially if you leave many tabs open and stream while playings big games.

The landscape is not changing that fast right now that 2 months old build recommendation you find will be outdated.
 
I'd go with 32+. 32GB if the build is just for gaming. We're starting to see games that actually use more than 16 just for the game, and lots of recent games recommend 32.
 
I do not have any other hardware question apart from this for now. Trust, I didn't post on the wrong board?
Meanwhile, I do have other questions related to the forum, if I ask here, it might be an offtopic. Can you please direct me where to ask?
 
