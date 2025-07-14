Is my plan build okay?

saintobi
I use 1080p gaming with light streaming (OBS) and I tend to play background music and a few tabs running. Is 32GB ram overkilling? I am planning a new build, do I need any kind of readjustment to accommodate the fast changing hardware landscape or I should make due with what I have. I will appreciate any help. I am sorry if this is a duplicate question, I have made a quick search and didn't see a similar thread, that's why I made this.
Thanks in advance.
